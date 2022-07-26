Meghan Markle's New Diamond Pinky Ring Has a Special Symbolic Meaning

Happy cat
2d ago
Well never compare to the beautiful jewels available to Kate as next in line queen.🤣
Sharon Johnson
2d ago
I thought the were going broke but she keeps spending money.
Lanelda Steen
2d ago
That's what the British people wants you to believe. Meghan is the ONLY COMMONER to marry into the family as a millionaire. plus Harry has his inheritance from his mom 20/25 million. Plus they are earning money from various endeavors.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Believed Another Couple Outside the Royal Family Were Leaking Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dealt with their fair share of negative press over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly believed that someone in their inner circle was leaking stories to the press and contributing to that negativity, per InTouch Weekly. In the new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by Tom Bower, it is alleged that Markle and Harry believed that their friends David and Victoria Beckham were behind the leaks.
Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol
Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
The real reason why the Queen didn't want an official photo with Lilibet has been revealed
When Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibetvisited the UK in June 2022 for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, it was the first time Lilibet met her great-grandmother and name-sake. It has now been revealed that the Queen refused an official photo with her great-granddaughter. The...
Michelle Obama Comments On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Michelle Obama has commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revelations made about the British royal family during their Oprah interview. The former first lady was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal rift whilst promoting her new show Waffles + Mochi on Access Hollywood.
Princess Beatrice Just Seemingly Borrowed This Chic Dress from Kate Middleton
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We are always looking to Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton for fashion inspiration, so it wouldn't surprise us to learn...
Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
A bride wore a $24 wedding dress that she bought at Goodwill years before she was even engaged
Maranda Vandergriff got married on November 1, 2020, in a wedding dress she bought at Goodwill. The dress cost $24, and she bought it years before she was even engaged. In June, she shared a TikTok video that showed how it was altered. It garnered over 200,000 views.
Rare Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle You Haven’t Seen Before
Being a member of the royal family means a life in the spotlight. For Meghan and Harry, this has definitely been the case, even after they stepped away from their public royal roles to live a more private lifestyle. Throughout the course of their relationship, the pair have been magnets for photographers and royal fans. While you may think you’ve seen quite a few photos of Meghan and Harry, you’d be surprised at some of the rare photos from behind-the-scenes that you haven’t seen before. From their royal tours, to spontaneous visits to various organizations, and special moments of affection in between, follow along for our roundup of rare photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that you may have never seen.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Kids Had ‘Emotional’ Meeting With Prince Charles On UK Trip: Report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their two adorable children, 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lili, to visit with their grandfather Prince Charles recently and it was reportedly a heartwarming family reunion. The royal gathering took place when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were back in the United Kingdom for the Queen’s recent Platinum Jubilee celebration.
Duchess Meghan Stuns in $4,800 Strapless Jumpsuit on NYC Date Night With Prince Harry
Duchess Meghan showed off her California glow while on a date with her husband Prince Harry in New York City last night!. The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a strapless monochrome jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst that led Vogue to describe Meghan as having perfected "date night dressing." The black...
Princess Diana's Brother Warned Prince Harry About Marrying Meghan Markle, Bombshell Book Reveals
It looks like Meghan Markle didn't have many fans, including Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer. According to Tom Bower's new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, Charles was less than pleased with Harry's romance. Article continues below advertisement. "In early September 2017, Kate revealed that she...
Meghan Markle Had 1 Question for Kate Middleton at Wimbledon, According to a Lip Reader
A lip reader took a closer look at Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Wimbledon chat from 2018, saying, at one point, they discussed sleep.
Princess Anne attends the wedding of her ex-husband’s daughter, Stephanie Phillips
This weekend saw a relatively obscure relative of the Royal Family walking down the aisle, as Peter and Zara Phillips's half-sister Stephanie married her beau, William Hosier. Captain Mark Phillips, the ex-husband of Princess Anne, walked his daughter down the aisle at St Mary The Virgin Church in Tetbury, with her half-siblings also looking on.
Meghan Markle's Cutout Jumpsuit Is as Elegant as It Gets
Doubling down on her stylish return to New York City, Meghan Markle capped her first day with an equally fashionable night out with Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were captured hand in hand on Monday, July 18, as they left Locanda Verde in Tribeca. The couple walked out of the Italian restaurant where they had dinner with friends, exuding an effortlessly chic and relaxed vibe.
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
Prince Williams Kisses Kate Middleton In Rare PDA Pics At Polo Match In UK: Photos
Still smitten! Kate Middleton and Prince William were so cute as they indulged in some rare PDA during a polo match on Jul. 6, 2022. The royal couple wasn’t hiding their love as they hugged and kissed at the charity match held at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, UK.
Meghan Markle's Neighbors Apparently Call Her "The Princess of Montecito"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fully living their best lives in Montecito, where they're raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and pretty much staying out of the spotlight. According to new report from Closer, via Page Six, Meghan and Harry value their privacy, and a source says that Meghan will even "call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded” when dining out.
Queen Elizabeth was 'not mean-spirited' by leaving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out of Christmas photos, a royal commentator says
The Queen was not mean to exclude Harry and Meghan from Christmas photos, a commentator said. Victoria Arbiter said the Queen's photo selection in 2019 highlighted the line of succession. Arbiter's comments respond to claims made in Tom Bower's upcoming book, "Revenge."
This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace
First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth news: Diana’s ‘fire’ has been kept ‘alive’ and Archie & Lilibet carry on ‘legacy’, claims Prince Harry
PRINCE Harry has thanked recipients of the Diana Award for "keeping her fire alive" as he and William marked Diana's 61st birthday. The Duke of Sussex paid tribute to the princess in a moving speech for the Diana Awards. Appearing over video chat, he told young recipients he still thinks...
