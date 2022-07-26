James Webb Space Telescope stamp collection coming to USPS in celebration of deep space photos

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Update: How many migrants have been bused to Washington D.C. from the border by Texas Gov. Abbott since April?Pink PoliticTexas State
Legal marijuana use is sprouting green in the US.Matthew WoodruffWashington, DC
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Heroic Mom Rescues Daughter Missing for Nearly 2 MonthsFatim Hemraj
James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet
NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ZDNet
Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
What planet is he on? Biden asks 'what the press is like' in faraway worlds after being shown first images from $10 billion Webb space telescope
President Joe Biden unveiled a stunning new image of distant galaxies on Monday night from NASA's James Webb space telescope - then promptly cracked a joke about reporters in those faraway places. The telescope, which cost the National Air and Space Administration roughly $10 billion, produced the sharpest, deepest image...
New Webb Telescope Images Give A Close-Up Look At ‘phantom Galaxy’
More images are emerging from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, and they’re giving us the most detailed look at other galaxies yet. Back on July 11, NASA gave the world a first glimpse from the telescope’s view with a few photos of deep space. Those images were just the appetizer for many more, though.
Daily Beast
Meet the Kooks Who Think NASA’s James Webb Telescope Is a Giant Space Cannon
The space community has been abuzz this week after NASA unveiled five stunning, highly anticipated new images from the James Webb Space Telescope. While the pictures stirred the awe and wonder of normal people, they also became a target for good old-fashioned idiots—er, conspiracy theorists—who believe that the photos are fake, or really evidence of enormous aliens, or that Webb is a giant space laser, actually.
New Jupiter images show the James Webb telescope’s incredible full potential
Last week, NASA finally began releasing the first data collected using the James Webb space telescope. The data includes over 40 terabytes of content, including several new Jupiter images. While all of the data is exciting, the images of Jupiter showcase just how much potential James Webb has to collect data around bright objects as it observes our universe.
NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look
NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
scitechdaily.com
Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years
Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ComicBook
NASA Shares Stunning New Photos of Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
NASA pointed the James Webb Telescope at Jupiter during testing. Here's what it saw
In brief: It's been a big week for NASA and the James Webb Space Telescope as the agency publicly shared the first full-color images from the groundbreaking observatory. Now, NASA has started releasing images and data that was captured during the scope's commissioning period. Webb reached its planned orbit back...
Mind-Blowing James Webb Space Photos Reveal ‘Structures That We Don’t Even Know What They Are’
On Tuesday, NASA revealed five mind-boggling images from the James Webb Space Telescope—the most powerful telescope ever launched into space, currently one million miles away. The JWST is humanity's newest and best way to look deep into the cosmos, all the way back to the period of time immediately...
James Webb Space Telescope's stunning 'Phantom Galaxy' picture looks like a wormhole
A fresh image based on brand-new deep-space data appears to show a wormhole spinning before our very eyes.
Jupiter, too! New James Webb photos show giant planet's rings, moons and more
The Webb team released some tantalizing photos of Jupiter today (July 14), highlighting the $10 billion telescope's ability to study targets close to home.
China’s giant space telescope will have a 300 times wider view than Hubble
China will launch its first large space observatory to the in-development China Space Station, and it expects it to start scientific operations by around 2024. The telescope, called the Xuntian, Chinese Survey Space Telescope, or the Chinese Space Station Telescope (CSST), will take large space surveys of the sky, according to a report from China state media outlet, CGTN.
Surprise bus-sized asteroid skims past Earth today – and it’s a shockingly close pass
A SMALL asteroid is approaching Earth's orbit today – and no one saw it coming just a few days ago. Dubbed Asteroid 2022 NF, the space object will be passing within just 56,000 miles of our home planet. That number of miles is about 23 percent of the average...
sciencealert.com
The James Webb Space Telescope May Have Already Found The Oldest Galaxy Ever Seen
Just a week after its first images were shown to the world, the James Webb Space Telescope may have found a galaxy that existed 13.5 billion years ago, a scientist who analyzed the data said Wednesday. Known as GLASS-z13, the galaxy dates back to 300 million years after the Big...
Slate
The Colors in the James Webb Space Telescope Photos Are Fake
Imagine zipping around the Carina nebula. Featured among the new images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the plume-y clouds act as a “stellar nursery” where stars are formed. You’d see some bright infant stars, and glowing gas; perhaps it would look pinkish, or white. But you wouldn’t...
Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope
Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
James Webb telescope suffers ‘significant uncorrectable change’ from a meteoroid hit
Back in May, before it started its scientific missions, the James Webb space telescope was damaged after a micrometeoroid hit it. At the time, NASA said that the telescope hadn’t suffered much damage from it. However, a new 55-page report shows that the James Webb suffered “significant uncorrectable change” from the hit. The damage hasn’t stopped the telescope, but only time will tell if it becomes an issue.
Universe Today
Another Amazing Image from Webb, This Time it’s Galaxy IC 5332
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) continues to both dazzle and amaze with its latest image, this time of Galaxy IC 5332, also known as PGC 71775, which is an intermediate spiral galaxy located approximately 30 million light years away. This comes after JWST released its first images at its full power, which includes the Carina Nebula, Stephan’s Quintet, Southern Ring Nebula, and SMACS 0723, the last of which was the deepest and sharpest image of the distant universe to date.
