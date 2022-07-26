ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Illinois Dems stump for 2024 Chicago convention as party chair vote looms

capitolnewsillinois.com
 2 days ago

NBC News

Illinois Democratic Party chair fight turns ugly with accusations of racism

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s push to unseat the state Democratic Party chair is growing messier by the day. An Illinois abortion rights group joined the fray ahead of Saturday’s vote by opposing Rep. Robin Kelly, the first Black woman to chair the state party, in her bid for a full four-year term. That in turn prompted a Cook County official to lob racial accusations before she withdrew as a co-sponsor for a fundraiser hosted by the group.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Former Governor Quinn To Decide On Mayor’s Race By End Of Summer

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn says he will announce at the end of summer whether he intends to run for mayor of Chicago. He was a big supporter of Incumbent Lori Lightfoot. Quinn says he was disappointed when the mayor reneged on a promise to support a two-term limit for the city’s top office. He also has an issue with Lightfoot’s management style saying that you have to bring people together and not divide them.
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Illinois GOP ignores call to censure Kinzinger

Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. National Democratic Party folks are in town, so mind your p's and q's. A group of Republican state legislators who support former President Donald Trump have called on the Illinois GOP to censure Congressman Adam Kinzinger for “incendiary language, wild exaggeration and personal opinions” during the House select committee’s hearings investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolnewsillinois.com

CAPITOL RECAP: Illinois Democrats hoping to host 2024 nominating convention

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Democrats are vying to make Chicago the host city for the Democratic National Convention in 2024. Officials for the Democratic National Committee were in Chicago on Tuesday as state leaders, including Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, called a news conference to tout the city as a potential host for the Democrats’ 2024 nominating convention.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois lawmakers hold virtual hearing to discuss solutions to gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois state lawmakers are tackling the issue of gun violence.The bipartisan Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force held a virtual hearing Thursday to discuss ways state lawmakers can better help law enforcement agencies prevent gun violence."This isn't about politics. It's about lives. This is about welcoming all perspectives, and putting into action real solutions that can help save lives," said Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D- ), who chairs the task force.The task force brought together politicians, prosecutors, law enforcement officials, and even a licensed gun dealer for the hearing to discuss possible solutions to deadly shootings, like those in Chicago, Highland Park, and other communities. Ford said this will be an ongoing dialogue after Thursday's meeting.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois Democrats keep public, Republicans, from attending work groups

(The Center Square) – Newly announced working groups Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch announced are partisan and a sign to one Republican the supermajority party may not have enough votes to advance controversial issues before an election. Monday, Welch announced Democrats that are part of four...
ILLINOIS STATE
vfpress.news

Proviso Sees 16% Voter Turnout In June 28 Election

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Cook County Clerk’s Office certified the results of the June 28 Gubernatorial Primary Election July 19 and they show low voter turnout across the suburbs and in Proviso Township. According to the certified results, voter turnout was 19.61%...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Gov. Pat Quinn wants to protect Soldier Field's name amid talk of renovations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the iconic stadium on the lakefront. Now there's a push to make sure it's always known as Soldier Field, even as Mayor Lori Lightfoot pitches possible makeover plans to keep the Chicago Bears from building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.Former Gov. Pat Quinn is urging a citywide referendum to protect the name of Soldier Field, which was built as a war memorial, and to prevent selling the naming rights to the stadium.Quinn's proposed ballot referendum would ask voters in November, "Shall the people of Chicago protect the good name of Soldier Field – which is...
CHICAGO, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois Businesses Shut Down Due To Covid As Statewide Numbers Spike, Are More On The Way?

Businesses have begun to shut down across the state as spiking covid numbers have hit their workers hard, causing the places to close temporarily as workers recover. In Rock Island, for example, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse was forced to shut down for two weeks, delaying the opening of a new show, “Disaster!” due to a number of the cast and crew testing positive for covid.
ILLINOIS STATE

