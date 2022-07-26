Illinois Dems stump for 2024 Chicago convention as party chair vote looms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the iconic stadium on the lakefront. Now there's a push to make sure it's always known as Soldier Field, even as Mayor Lori Lightfoot pitches possible makeover plans to keep the Chicago Bears from building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.Former Gov. Pat Quinn is urging a citywide referendum to protect the name of Soldier Field, which was built as a war memorial, and to prevent selling the naming rights to the stadium.Quinn's proposed ballot referendum would ask voters in November, "Shall the people of Chicago protect the good name of Soldier Field – which is...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO