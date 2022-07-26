Illinois Dems stump for 2024 Chicago convention as party chair vote looms

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot doesn't have to pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
What are the 10 best diners in Chicago according to Yelp?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Billions in stimulus dollars available in IllinoisJake WellsIllinois State
Soldier Field with a dome? Artist renderings reveal a new look for the old stadiumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces New Disability Employment CenterLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Herald & Review
Illinois Democrats in 'family fight' as Pritzker backs challenge to incumbent party chair
SPRINGFIELD — Standing just feet from one another on Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, the chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, did their best to portray a unified front. “We’re all standing here in unison, standing up for a Democratic convention for Chicago...
Illinois Democratic Party chair fight turns ugly with accusations of racism
CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s push to unseat the state Democratic Party chair is growing messier by the day. An Illinois abortion rights group joined the fray ahead of Saturday’s vote by opposing Rep. Robin Kelly, the first Black woman to chair the state party, in her bid for a full four-year term. That in turn prompted a Cook County official to lob racial accusations before she withdrew as a co-sponsor for a fundraiser hosted by the group.
Mayor Lightfoot signs executive order to protect those seeking abortions in Chicago
Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Planned Parenthood of Illinois to announce an executive order to protect those seeking reproductive healthcare in Chicago.
Bailey attacks Pritzker and Lightfoot over crime; refuses to discuss Trump
CHICAGO — On Tuesday, GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey attacked Pritzker over DCFS. Wednesday, he raised crime. Standing with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, Bailey hammered Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor J.B. Pritzker for the pandemic-era uptick in violent crime. “These men and women who serve in...
wjol.com
Former Governor Quinn To Decide On Mayor’s Race By End Of Summer
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn says he will announce at the end of summer whether he intends to run for mayor of Chicago. He was a big supporter of Incumbent Lori Lightfoot. Quinn says he was disappointed when the mayor reneged on a promise to support a two-term limit for the city’s top office. He also has an issue with Lightfoot’s management style saying that you have to bring people together and not divide them.
POLITICO
Illinois GOP ignores call to censure Kinzinger
Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. National Democratic Party folks are in town, so mind your p's and q's. A group of Republican state legislators who support former President Donald Trump have called on the Illinois GOP to censure Congressman Adam Kinzinger for “incendiary language, wild exaggeration and personal opinions” during the House select committee’s hearings investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
capitolnewsillinois.com
CAPITOL RECAP: Illinois Democrats hoping to host 2024 nominating convention
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Democrats are vying to make Chicago the host city for the Democratic National Convention in 2024. Officials for the Democratic National Committee were in Chicago on Tuesday as state leaders, including Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, called a news conference to tout the city as a potential host for the Democrats’ 2024 nominating convention.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: White withdraws from race; Durbin tests positive for COVID
After increasing year after year, a new record has been set for state employees who are required to notify of possible revolving door determinations where they left their job for a job with an employer in the private sector that does business with the state. The Illinois Office of Executive...
fox40jackson.com
Chicago Democrats tight-lipped on plan to address lowest number of arrests in 20 years amid surging crime
Elected Democrats in Chicago remained silent when asked by Fox News Digital how they planned on addressing plummeting arrest numbers and police morale in the city while crime has surged since 2020. Chicago police made arrests in 12% of crime cases in 2021, the lowest rate since 2001, as sweeping...
northernpublicradio.org
The Illinois gas tax break: Does it make for good policy or politics?
The Illinois gas tax was scheduled to go up by two cents this month but instead, it was suspended for the rest of the year. It's part of the temporary tax breaks package legislators passed in the spring that Democrats are calling relief, while Republicans are calling it a gimmick.
Illinois lawmakers hold virtual hearing to discuss solutions to gun violence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois state lawmakers are tackling the issue of gun violence.The bipartisan Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force held a virtual hearing Thursday to discuss ways state lawmakers can better help law enforcement agencies prevent gun violence."This isn't about politics. It's about lives. This is about welcoming all perspectives, and putting into action real solutions that can help save lives," said Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D- ), who chairs the task force.The task force brought together politicians, prosecutors, law enforcement officials, and even a licensed gun dealer for the hearing to discuss possible solutions to deadly shootings, like those in Chicago, Highland Park, and other communities. Ford said this will be an ongoing dialogue after Thursday's meeting.
NBC Chicago
Lightfoot, Pritzker to Make Announcement on What's Next for Chicago's Thompson Center
Update: Google to Take Over Thompson Center in Chicago's Loop, Pritzker Announces. After years of debate about what to do with the beleaguered James R. Thompson Center in the Loop, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will announce Wednesday morning what will happen to the building. The...
starvedrock.media
Illinois Democrats keep public, Republicans, from attending work groups
(The Center Square) – Newly announced working groups Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch announced are partisan and a sign to one Republican the supermajority party may not have enough votes to advance controversial issues before an election. Monday, Welch announced Democrats that are part of four...
vfpress.news
Proviso Sees 16% Voter Turnout In June 28 Election
Wednesday, July 27, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Cook County Clerk’s Office certified the results of the June 28 Gubernatorial Primary Election July 19 and they show low voter turnout across the suburbs and in Proviso Township. According to the certified results, voter turnout was 19.61%...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: U of I continues COVID mandates; Lightfoot police detail speeding
The University of Illinois says that its three locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, despite a policy change from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement such mandates. No determination has yet...
Chicago Law Firm Targeted by Texas Legislators for Providing Abortion Travel Reimbursement
One of the country's largest law firms, which is headquartered in the Loop, is the target of a letter from the Texas Freedom Caucus, a group made up of 11 Republican legislators who are threatening criminal prosecution and even disbarment for lawyers who facilitate abortion, even if they are done in states where abortion is still legal.
Former Gov. Pat Quinn wants to protect Soldier Field's name amid talk of renovations
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the iconic stadium on the lakefront. Now there's a push to make sure it's always known as Soldier Field, even as Mayor Lori Lightfoot pitches possible makeover plans to keep the Chicago Bears from building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.Former Gov. Pat Quinn is urging a citywide referendum to protect the name of Soldier Field, which was built as a war memorial, and to prevent selling the naming rights to the stadium.Quinn's proposed ballot referendum would ask voters in November, "Shall the people of Chicago protect the good name of Soldier Field – which is...
Illinois GOP senator blames clean energy policies for rise in prices
(WTVO) — Opponents of Illinois’ “Clean Energy Bill” said that they are not surprised bills are so high, but supporters believe that other factors made the problem worse. A downstate senator wants to repeal parts of it. Republican Terri Bryant filed a package of bills on...
Illinois Businesses Shut Down Due To Covid As Statewide Numbers Spike, Are More On The Way?
Businesses have begun to shut down across the state as spiking covid numbers have hit their workers hard, causing the places to close temporarily as workers recover. In Rock Island, for example, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse was forced to shut down for two weeks, delaying the opening of a new show, “Disaster!” due to a number of the cast and crew testing positive for covid.
Chicago sues two debt resolution companies, says they left consumers worse off
The City of Chicago’s Law Department has filed a complaint against two debt resolution companies, Monarch Legal and Strategic Financial Solutions, as well as Monarch Owner Timothy Burnette. The City of Chicago is seeking fines and restitution.
