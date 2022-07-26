Hunter Woodard on Watch List for Outland Trophy

UNC defensive lineman Myles Murphy took a big step forward in his development with a big 2021 campaign for the Tar Heels. The Greensboro, North Carolina native started in all 13 games for the Tar Heels last season recording four sacks and landing on the All-ACC second team. Going into this season, Murphy is a key piece to UNC’s defense and if he improves, the Tar Heels could have a stud in the middle of their defense. But ahead of upcoming season, Murphy is earning some preseason honors. Murphy was named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Outland...

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO