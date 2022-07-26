Connecticut's child tax credit deadline coming up on July 31
HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is urging families to apply for the child tax rebate before the July 31 deadline.
The maximum rebate is $250 for up to three children.
Single or married parents filing separately who make $100,000 or less are eligible for the maximum amount, as well as heads of household making under $169,000, and married couples earning less than $200,000 a year.
"This rebate is really important. Help you get back to school, get you back in the game, make sure Connecticut is just a little more affordable for each and every one of you," Lamont said.
Those who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
