Connecticut's child tax credit deadline coming up on July 31

HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is urging families to apply for the child tax rebate before the July 31 deadline.

The maximum rebate is $250 for up to three children.

Single or married parents filing separately who make $100,000 or less are eligible for the maximum amount, as well as heads of household making under $169,000, and married couples earning less than $200,000 a year.

"This rebate is really important. Help you get back to school, get you back in the game, make sure Connecticut is just a little more affordable for each and every one of you," Lamont said.

Those who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income.

For more information, CLICK HERE.