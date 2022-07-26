Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio Shakeup

Related
'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Toys Have Leaked Major Details About Upcoming Game
Back in May, during Star Wars Celebration, amongst the many, many exciting announcements, we finally got our first look at the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, along with that all-important release window. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to hit new-gen consoles (and PC) sometime in 2023, so...
Report: Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic PS5 remake delayed indefinitely
The upcoming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is reportedly delayed indefinitely.
Ubisoft Reportedly Planning to Already Cancel New Multiplayer Game
Ubisoft is reportedly planning to already cancel a multiplayer game that the publisher only released a little under two months ago. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Roller Champions, which is a 3v3 sports-centric multiplayer title. And while the release of Roller Champions is something that was a long time coming given that it was first announced back in 2019, it sounds like Ubisoft is already giving up on the project.
‘Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic’ remake hiring a creative director
Aspyr Media is currently hiring for a creative director to work on its Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic remake. The creative director job listing comes after a report suggested that the remake has been put on hold, with some staff believing that assist studio Saber Interactive could take over the project. The art and design directors for the game were also reportedly fired.
The Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Project Has Been Put On Hold
The cult role-playing game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic reboot has been put on hold by Aspyr Media. Jason Schreier, a journalist for Bloomberg, reported this using sources. Aspyr Media has reportedly put the development of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic on indefinite hold, according to...
Disney is Cutting Ties with Unpopular History
Splash Mountain first opened at Disneyland in the summer of 1989. The iconic log ride features animatronics with audio as the patrons sail along the river being brought back in time to the scenes of the movie "Song of the South." The Walt Disney live action film with animation was...
Disappointing news as Disney World’s official website confirms the absence of multiple Guest-favorite experiences
Disney World’s official website has confirmed the removal of several experiences that many Guests name as some of their most favorite experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s not that we’re surprised, really. We understand part of it: Disney World is not a benevolent charity organization;...
Elon Musk Can't Wait to See Disney Lose an Iconic Character
Elon Musk has reappeared on Twitter, the platform the billionaire CEO of electric-vehicle producer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report uses to weigh in on issues that he considers important and for which he wants to mobilize public support. One of his favorite subjects is copyrights for original works....
Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul
It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
Internet Reacts After Disney Theme Parks Abandon 'Fairy Godmother in Training' for Gender-Neutral Title
Disney theme parks are now referring to the cast members working at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations by a new gender-neutral title. The change is visible on the official Disney Parks site, with former "Fairy Godmothers in Training" now called "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices." This shift will allow people with any gender...
'Silent majority' of Disney employees oppose woke 'godmother' name change, cast member says
Most Disney employees oppose left-leaning efforts to promote inclusion, such as the recent change to the "Fairy Godmother"-themed titles at the Bibbidi Boppidi Boutiques at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California igniting internet outrage, a Disney cast member told Fox News Digital. "There is a plaque as...
As Microsoft-Activision merger nears, a classic FPS license reappears—for free
While we at Ars Technica don't necessarily cheer the moments when giant gaming conglomerates swallow up other giant gaming conglomerates, we also have a faction that champions efforts to preserve and re-release classic video games. These two philosophies collided this week, leaving us feeling a bit dizzy. The bottom-line good...
Grand Theft Auto VI Reportedly to Feature Female Protagonist
Grand Theft Auto VI will feature the series' first ever playable woman protagonist, per a report published Wednesday by Bloomberg. The game will star a duo loosely based on notorious bank robbers and partners Bonnie and Clyde. The woman will be Latina, and the game will take place in a fictionalized version of Miami, Florida and the surrounding areas. Development studio Rockstar Games declined to comment.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal reportedly set for early September
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer is set for a reveal in the beginning of September, according to a report trusted leaker Tom Henderson. A previous report stated the beta would begin for PlayStation players on Sept. 15. This means that a multiplayer reveal stream could take place sometime before that, likely during the week of Sept. 5.
Things Are Looking Dire For The Star Wars: KOTOR Remake
There are few franchises out there as celebrated and beloved as "Star Wars." This is in large part due to its far-reaching influence on the sci-fi genre, as well as the many different kinds of entertainment mediums that it has been represented in. Among the best examples of the latter is "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic," a Bioware-developed RPG released in 2003. The critically acclaimed title featres a created Jedi character who battles with Darth Malak, a Sith Lord waging war on the Galactic Republic.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 won't be the end of the series, and its DLC will be as big as Torna - The Golden Country
The sequel is five times bigger than Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Xbox head Phil Spencer isn’t immune to ‘God Of War Ragnarok’ hype
Xbox head Phil Spencer has stated that PlayStation exclusive God Of War Ragnarok is the game he wants to play next. Spencer confirmed this in a response post to the official Xbox Twitter page (via VGC), which asked people several gaming-related questions, including their first game, last game, and the game people want to play next. Regarding the last question, Spencer answered God Of War Ragnarok.
GTA 6 will feature multiple cities, including Vice City, source says
GTA 6 will return to Vice City and feature other locations after release, a source "close to the matter" has said. This is according to an in-depth feature on the development of GTA 6. Sources speaking anonymously to Bloomberg (opens in new tab) say that the long-awaited sequel will see us return to Vice City, or at least a fictional version of Miami.
Xbox Game Pass Rumor Teases Addition of New Ubisoft Game
A new rumor associated with Xbox Game Pass may have just revealed that the subscription platform is about to add another game from publisher Ubisoft. In recent months, Ubisoft has been bringing a number of different titles to Game Pass. Notably, this has included games like Assassin's Creed Origins, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Far Cry 5. Now, it seems like Ubisoft's offering could be expanding even further thanks to the addition of a game that launched back in 2020.
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in August 2022
Every month, Xbox Game Pass giveth and taketh away. That game you’ve had for months on your backlog might just be entering the catalog, but other times it’s quickly snatched off Microsoft’s game subscription service. With hundreds of games available to download, you never know when your absolute favorite will be clawed off the service.
