Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio Shakeup

There are few franchises out there as celebrated and beloved as "Star Wars." This is in large part due to its far-reaching influence on the sci-fi genre, as well as the many different kinds of entertainment mediums that it has been represented in. Among the best examples of the latter is "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic," a Bioware-developed RPG released in 2003. The critically acclaimed title featres a created Jedi character who battles with Darth Malak, a Sith Lord waging war on the Galactic Republic.

