Welcome back: Steelers return to familiar rhythms of Latrobe

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in Latrobe for training camp. But for Mike Tomlin, it only made him miss Ben Roethlisberger even more. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday as training camp starts, Tomlin couldn’t help but recall the fond memories he had with Roethlisberger in the facility. However, it’s not his play or leadership that the Steelers coach is missing. Instead, it’s how he always go all-out to make himself comfortable while staying there.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO