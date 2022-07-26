Geoff Ogilvy ‘scratching the itch’ to play PGA Tour again

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golf-Trump to play LIV Golf pro-am with Johnson and DeChambeau
July 27 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump and son Eric will play a LIV Golf pro-am event with major championship winners Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau at his Bedminster, New Jersey, course on Thursday, a source with the Saudi Arabia-funded series said.
Bubba Watson expected to be named as the next LIV Golf player in Bedminster
Bubba Watson has been hotly linked with a move to LIV Golf in recent months and the two-time Masters champion is finally expected to be announced on the circuit during this week's LIV Golf Bedminster tournament. Watson, 43, has won 12 times on the PGA Tour, highlighted by two Green...
PGA TOUR changes FedEx Cup playoffs eligibility to account for suspensions
The PGA TOUR is introducing a new eligibility points list ahead of this year's FedEx Cup playoffs, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard. The new eligibility standard will be slightly different from the season's ongoing FedEx Cup points list as it will remove suspended players from the rankings. The purpose...
Bubba Watson reportedly headed to LIV Golf, expected to debut at Boston-based event later this summer
Bubba Watson, the two-time Masters champion who at one point was ranked as high as No. 2 in the world, reportedly is set to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, the breakaway tour that continues to add well-known names to its roster. Watson, 43, has been sidelined since late May...
Ryder Cup playing captain Rory McIlroy? Why not?
Editor's Note: This article first appeared in Fire Pit Collective, a Golf Digest content partner. AUCHTERARDER, Scotland—Have you heard about the Ryder Cup chat that was going around at the Senior British Open here at Gleneagles, a former Ryder Cup venue, and won by Darren Clarke, a former Ryder Cup captain?
Report: Luke Donald will replace Henrik Stenson as 2023 European Ryder Cup captain
Englishman Luke Donald will replace the sacked Henrik Stenson as captain of the European team in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy, according to a report in the Telegraph. Stenson was canned two weeks ago after announcing he would join LIV Golf, the rival tour backed by Saudi Arabian royalty and clouded in controversy for that country’s poor record of human rights abuses and other atrocities. Stenson begins play on that tour today at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey. The longtime independent contractor has expressed disappointment in losing the honorary Ryder Cup job after breaking his captaincy contract that forbid him from playing on a rival tour by signing a lucrative contract with LIV Golf.
Patrick Cantlay responds to LIV Golf rumour at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Patrick Cantlay has responded to the rumour about his interest in joining LIV Golf at this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic. Cantlay, who starts a warm tournament favourite for this week's PGA Tour event, was asked by the media if it bothers him that he is one of the star names that has been linked with a move to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series.
Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak questioned about jump to LIV Golf
BEDMINSTER, N.J. -- The three newest LIV Golf members met the media Wednesday amid protests from 9/11 families against the Saudi-backed golf league's event being held this weekend less than 50 miles from the site of the World Trade Center. "I'm very aware of the ramifications of making this choice,"...
Luke Donald on Europe Ryder Cup gig: 'If I got this captaincy I would live up to my word and see it through ... I wouldn’t be doing a Henrik.'
DETROIT – Luke Donald had a few more messages than normal on his phone after he finished his opening round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. They weren’t to congratulate him on shooting a solid score of 2-under 70 at Detroit Golf Club. Instead, it had to do with...
PGA Tour adjusts FedEx Cup points list for playoff qualifying
The PGA Tour is softening its rules for FedEx Cup playoff qualification to account for the suspensions of many members
Tony Finau, Taylor Pendrith share lead at Rocket Mortgage
Coming off a win Sunday at the 3M Open, Tony Finau stayed in stellar form and shot an 8-under-par 64
Women's soccer energizes England in a league of their own
LONDON (AP) — Izzy Short, 13, struggles to pick her favorite England player as she anticipates the team’s appearance in Sunday’s final of the European soccer championships. There’s forward Ellen White. Defender Lucy Bronze. Midfielder Georgia Stanway. Captain Leah Williamson. The whole team basically. “I just look up to them really,” the high school player from Manchester said, excitement filling her voice. “They are all very positive … they all, like, appreciated one another and how they are such a good team and all of them just working together really. And they’re just so kind and so good as well.” The march to Sunday’s final against Germany has energized people throughout England, with the team’s pinpoint passing and flashy goals attracting record crowds, burgeoning TV ratings and adoring coverage. The Lionesses, as the team is known, have been a welcome distraction from the political turmoil and cost-of-living crisis that dominate the headlines.
Geoff Ogilvy was done with competitive golf. But quitting proved harder than he thought
DETROIT — Geoff Ogilvy scrunched up his face and tilted his head slightly. He seemed just slightly hesitant to assess his two-over 74 Thursday in the opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Then he let it out. “Rubbish.”. The former U.S. Open champion has always been inclined to...
