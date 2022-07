Washington State’s football team released its fall camp schedule Tuesday, announcing an Aug. 3 start date for practices. The Cougars will conduct the first of 25 camp sessions at 8:30 a.m. on Rogers Field. WSU opens with two days of helmets-only practices, adds shoulder pads Aug. 5, then suits up for its first full-pads exercise on Aug. 9.

