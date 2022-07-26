Buzz Aldrin's moon-flown Apollo 11 jacket sells for record $2.8M

Related
The Pen That Saved Buzz Aldrin and the 'Apollo 11' Crew Is Set to Go to Auction
The legendary life and career of astronaut Buzz Aldrin is reflected in NASA history, textbooks, and video footage. But if you want a more personalized perspective of Aldrin’s accomplishments, including his Apollo 11 moon mission, Sotheby’s is offering an opportunity to own many of the items that accompanied him to space.
Buzz Aldrin's moon landing jacket fetches record-breaking $2.7 million
The Apollo 11 jacket was part of a trove of personal items and historical artifacts sold by retired NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin on Tuesday.
A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it
Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet
NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nasa says it was ‘completely wrong’ in its predictions about asteroid Bennu
Scientists have discovered that the asteroid Bennu has a surface like “stepping into a pit of plastic balls”. Nasa examined the sample of the asteroid gathered when OSIRIS-REx visited the space rock in October 2020, finding that Bennu’s exterior is made up of particles loosely packed and lightly bound to each other.
Enormous Comet Has Entered Our Inner Solar System, Heading Towards Earth
The comet won't come near us, but will present a rare chance to closely observe an Oort Cloud comet that carries clues to our origins.
11 remarkable images of NASA's record-breaking hypersonic aircraft X-43A
NASA's X-43A, also known as the Hyper X program, was a $230 million high-risk, high-payoff research program that led to a hypersonic flight in March of 2004. "A ramjet operates by subsonic combustion of fuel in a stream of air compressed by the forward speed of the aircraft itself, as opposed to a normal jet engine, in which the compressor section (the fan blades) compresses the air. Ramjets operate from about Mach 3 to Mach 6," stated a NASA release.
The most expensive coin in the world is a single U.S. coin minted in 1933
1933 Double Eagle CoinCredit: National Numismatic Collection, National Museum of American History; Public Domain image. The most expensive coin in the world is the 1933 Double Eagle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 Photos That Serve As A Terrifying Reminder Of How Much Of A Speck You Really Are In Our Enormous Universe
We're all just teeny little ants in an endless universe.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record
The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
World’s fastest jetliner dubbed ‘son of Concorde’ will cross Atlantic in 3.5 hours
HUMANS may be flying across the Atlantic ocean at unprecedented speeds thanks to a new airline company. Aviation company Boom Supersonic revealed at the Farnborough International Airshow mockups of its Overture aircraft. The jet features four engines, a new fuselage, and fewer passenger seats than traditional aircraft. What's more, Boom...
ZDNet
Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Only Human To Be Buried on the Moon
Dr. Eugene Shoemaker looking over a lunar lander model of his own makingPublic Domain/USGS. The Moon has become humanity’s second home taking into consideration how many people had the honor to walk on Earth’s natural satellite. Despite what sort of life people live, they always end up resting for eternity on Earth, yet there is one exception.
ComicBook
NASA Shares Stunning New Photos of Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe
Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
DIY Photography
James Webb’s first batch of photos is out, and they will blow your mind
“Are you ready, are you ready for this? Are you hanging on the edge of your seat?” After the sneak peek into James Webb Telescope’s abilities and its very first photo, NASA has more jaw-dropping content to share. The first batch of Webb’s images has finally been unveiled,...
NASA pointed the James Webb Telescope at Jupiter during testing. Here's what it saw
In brief: It's been a big week for NASA and the James Webb Space Telescope as the agency publicly shared the first full-color images from the groundbreaking observatory. Now, NASA has started releasing images and data that was captured during the scope's commissioning period. Webb reached its planned orbit back...
Nasa shares stunning image from James Webb telescope
While the world waits for Nasa to release the first fully processed images from the now operational James Webb Space Telescope on 12 July, the space agency has released a teaser image to whet everyones’ appetite.In a Wednesday blog post, Nasa released an image taken with Webb’s Fine Guidance System, an instrument that typically helps point the telescope at celestial objects to image with Webb’s more powerful, dedicated infrared instruments.But for a system that isn’t designed to produce stunning imagery the Fine Guidance System over-performed: The resulting monochromatic image shows bright spiky stars and thousands of distant galaxies in a...
AOL Corp
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
Business Insider
A SpaceX civilian astronaut who flew in orbit for 3 days joins rival company Blue Origin as an engineer
Civilian astronaut Chris Sembroski said he's joined Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' rocket manufacturer. The move comes after he launched with Elon Musk's SpaceX in September for a three-day trip in orbit. SpaceX and Blue Origin are big competitors in the commercial space industry. A civilian astronaut who launched on SpaceX's...
Comments / 0