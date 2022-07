As someone who was born and raised in Wakulla County, this community means everything to me and my family. As a teenager I worked at my parent’s bait and tackle shop in Sopchoppy, Lou’s, which taught me early on the value of hard work and the importance of a good education. While working there I met my husband, Shawn Lawhon, who I married in 2005. Together we have two beautiful daughters, Abbigail, who will be attending WHS in the fall, and Reagan, who attends Medart Elementary, where I currently teach fourth grade.

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO