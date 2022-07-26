Celtics On Damage Control // Jaylen Brown Rumors Continue // Red Sox May Buy and Sell – 7/26 (Hour 3)

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grant Williams Fires Back At Stephen Curry After ESPYS Diss: "I'd Borrow Your Suit But I Don't Wear Smedium"
Grant Williams paid a price when he agreed to attend the ESPY Awards hosted by ESPN. The guest host of the night was none other than the reigning NBA Finals MVP, Stephen Curry. Grant is on the Boston Celtics, the team that lost to Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Lakers News: Kevin Durant Reveals Why He Doesn't Wear LeBron James' Kicks
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant admits to wanting to wear Lakers forward LeBron James' shoes, but explains why he doesn't.
Paul Pierce drops ‘Truth’ bomb on Kevin Durant to Celtics trade rumors
Paul Pierce is without a doubt one of the most important figures in Boston Celtics franchise history. The Hall of Famer also appears to have some insider knowledge of his former team’s offseason dealings. In particular, “The Truth” seems to be in the know with regard to the Celtics’ supposed pursuit of Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.
Red Sox trade deadline plan for J.D. Martinez, revealed
A month ago, the Boston Red Sox had gone on a tear, going 29-9 over a prolonged stretch from May through June. That had them leading the American League wild card with slight hope of catching the New York Yankees for the AL East crown. Then, the month of July happened.
Report: Red Sox making J.D. Martinez available in trade talks
With only one week until the MLB trade deadline, J.D. Martinez's days in Boston may be numbered. The Red Sox designated hitter is one of several players likely on the trading block if the organization decides to sell. He's in the final year of his contract and will turn 35 years old next month.
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, responding to Kevin Durant trade speculation, says 'I love our team,' doesn't wear GM hat
NEW YORK -- As speculation surrounding Kevin Durant's future continues to hover over the NBA, Boston Celtics star swingman Jayson Tatum made it clear that as much as he respects Durant's game, he is happy with how his team stands now. "I played with [Durant] during the Olympics," Tatum said...
3 Red Sox who don’t deserve to be on the roster past the trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox have a few players that should not be on their team. The Boston Red Sox have been extremely streaky this season. They were in last place in the AL East entering play on May 16 with a 13-21 record. From May 16 through June 26, they were 29-10, which got them all the way up to 42-31 and good enough for second in the AL East and the third best record in the AL overall. But since then, they have gone 7-18. So they are back at .500 with a 49-49 record and back in last place in the AL East.
This Celtics-Jazz Trade Swaps Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown
If you make a habit of reading about the NBA, there are a few names you’ve grown accustomed to reading this summer. Kevin Durant. Donovan Mitchell. More recently, Jaylen Brown. Brown’s late addition, of course, is a product of the Durant rumors. It’s recently been suggested that the Celtics...
Dwight Howard Reportedly Interested In Joining The Brooklyn Nets
According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Dwight Howard has interest in joining the Brooklyn Nets. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Ex-Patriots WR N'Keal Harry has 'real chip' on his shoulder with Bears
N'Keal Harry has a fresh start with the Chicago Bears entering the 2022 NFL season, and he's plenty motivated to prove his doubters wrong and revive his struggling career. The 2019 first-round pick was traded to the Bears from the New England Patriots earlier this month after three underwhelming seasons in Foxboro.
NBA rumors: Latest Kevin Durant trade asking price Nets are seeking
Kevin Durant's trade request was reported almost a month ago, and yet the Brooklyn Nets superstar still hasn't been dealt. One of the reasons for that is the large return package the Nets are seeking in any deal involving the future Hall of Fame forward. What exactly is Brooklyn looking...
Massive Report About Jaylen Brown Amid Trade Rumors
According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Jaylen Brown still wants to remain with the Boston Celtics. On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brown had been part of a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy on Xander Bogaerts, Fenway prices, and Boston fans
“We’ve got a responsibility to do everything in our power to make sure that we’re built to be competitive into the postseason..." As the Red Sox endure their toughest stretch of the season to date, the club’s president and CEO Sam Kennedy appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Tuesday morning.
Former Boston Celtics Draft Pick Signs With New Team
Former Boston Celtics player Tremont Waters has signed with Metropolitans 92. He has also played for the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards.
Jarren Duran joining Red Sox's dugout Tuesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryan Shaw and the Cleveland Guardians. Jaylin Davis will replace Duran in center field and bat ninth while Rob Refsnyder takes over in the leadoff spot. Davis has a $2,000 salary on Tuesday and...
Red Sox becoming trade deadline sellers has become 'increasingly realistic'
Since July 4, the Boston Red Sox are a league-worst 3-13. With the recent skid, the team has dropped from second in the AL East to fourth, and they enter play Tuesday just 1/2 game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles in a fight to avoid the division cellar. Despite that,...
Jayson Tatum Was Just Asked About Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Boston Celtics made a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. Charania: "Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered." On Tuesday, All-Star forward...
Best Trade Package Celtics Can Offer Nets For Kevin Durant
The Boston Celtics are a little late to the Kevin Durant party, but don’t worry – they’re making up for the lost time with their trade interest for the two-time NBA Finals MVP. Up until recently, they weren’t regarded as major players in the Durant sweepstakes. Recently,...
Red Sox roster moves: Josh Winckowski activated from COVID-19 related injured list; Darwinzon Hernandez, Connor Seabold optioned to Triple-A Worcester; Phillips Valdez designated for assignment
The Red Sox have activated right-hander Josh Winckowski from the COVID-19 related injured list, the club announced before Tuesday’s game against the Guardians at Fenway Park. In order to make room for Winckowski on the major-league roster, left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. In order to make...
Xander Bogaerts says Red Sox told him privately he wouldn’t be traded before deadline
"I think I started playing better after that." Since the All-Star break, Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts is on a tear — .348/.444/.609 after his decisive three-run homer against the Guardians on Thursday. Part of the reason for his success might be his renewed stability. With the trade deadline...
