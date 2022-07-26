ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics On Damage Control // Jaylen Brown Rumors Continue // Red Sox May Buy and Sell – 7/26 (Hour 3)

985thesportshub.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox making J.D. Martinez available in trade talks

With only one week until the MLB trade deadline, J.D. Martinez's days in Boston may be numbered. The Red Sox designated hitter is one of several players likely on the trading block if the organization decides to sell. He's in the final year of his contract and will turn 35 years old next month.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

3 Red Sox who don’t deserve to be on the roster past the trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox have a few players that should not be on their team. The Boston Red Sox have been extremely streaky this season. They were in last place in the AL East entering play on May 16 with a 13-21 record. From May 16 through June 26, they were 29-10, which got them all the way up to 42-31 and good enough for second in the AL East and the third best record in the AL overall. But since then, they have gone 7-18. So they are back at .500 with a 49-49 record and back in last place in the AL East.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Kevin Durant
NBC Sports

Ex-Patriots WR N'Keal Harry has 'real chip' on his shoulder with Bears

N'Keal Harry has a fresh start with the Chicago Bears entering the 2022 NFL season, and he's plenty motivated to prove his doubters wrong and revive his struggling career. The 2019 first-round pick was traded to the Bears from the New England Patriots earlier this month after three underwhelming seasons in Foxboro.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

NBA rumors: Latest Kevin Durant trade asking price Nets are seeking

Kevin Durant's trade request was reported almost a month ago, and yet the Brooklyn Nets superstar still hasn't been dealt. One of the reasons for that is the large return package the Nets are seeking in any deal involving the future Hall of Fame forward. What exactly is Brooklyn looking...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Damage Control
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran joining Red Sox's dugout Tuesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryan Shaw and the Cleveland Guardians. Jaylin Davis will replace Duran in center field and bat ninth while Rob Refsnyder takes over in the leadoff spot. Davis has a $2,000 salary on Tuesday and...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Red Sox roster moves: Josh Winckowski activated from COVID-19 related injured list; Darwinzon Hernandez, Connor Seabold optioned to Triple-A Worcester; Phillips Valdez designated for assignment

The Red Sox have activated right-hander Josh Winckowski from the COVID-19 related injured list, the club announced before Tuesday’s game against the Guardians at Fenway Park. In order to make room for Winckowski on the major-league roster, left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. In order to make...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy