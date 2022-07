Beginning in Fall of 2022, University of Arizona student-athletes will be eligible for up to $5,980 in supplemental academic aid through the athletic department’s newly established “5980 Fund”. Arizona Athletics will commit financial resources to the fund as part of its ongoing Commitment to an Athletes Total Success (CATS) program after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Alston vs. NCAA case. Eligibility is based on good academic performance, meeting all NCAA eligibility requirements and embracing Arizona’s Wildcat Way core values.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO