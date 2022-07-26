ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kate Winslet to star in, produce 'The Palace' for HBO

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03H3D4_0gtvApqS00

Emmy and Oscar winner Kate Winslet is staying with her Mare of Easttown studio, HBO, for a limited series called The Palace.

The show "tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel," according to the network.

Interestingly, HBO points out that Winslet and fellow Brit Stephen Frears, her director on the project, have never worked together until now. Frears recently called the shots on the acclaimed A Very British Scandal and directed films like Dangerous Liasons and High Fidelity.

Winslet has a strong working relationship with the network; As reported, she's also starring in and executive producing the limited series Trust, based on Hernan Diaz's novel of the same name.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Winslet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#The Palace#Abc Audio#Film Star#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
3K+
Followers
21K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy