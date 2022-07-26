DPSO salutes veterans with special SUV

Related
Meet The Sheriff - Steve Prator, Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Shreveport to meet with Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator. Sheriff Prator first took office in July 2000. When it comes to law enforcement, the public's perception matters according to Sheriff Prator. He says that he's proud of the reputation of the Caddo parish Sheriff's Office for their dedication in helping to serve and protect the citizens of Caddo parish.
Auto dealer gives away backpacks filled with school supplies
BOSSIER CITY, La- Holmes Honda in Bossier City made sure students are heading back to school prepared this year. The dealership gave away 150 backpacks with school supplies Thursday afternoon. Students came out from all over Bossier Parish to take advantage of the opportunity to get ready for the first...
Day 21 over 100 degrees in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service reported triple digits for the 21st time in 2022 as of Thursday afternoon. The high of 100 was 5 degrees above the 30 year average of 95 and just 3 shy of the record from 1930. Average 100 degree days from the past 30 years is 10. The record is 63 set back in 2011.
SPD: 9 carjackings in 3 days; suspects sought
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two or three men they believe are behind a string of carjackings that have taken place this week across the city. Nine incidents have been reported since early Monday morning. The carjackers were not successful in two of the attempts. And at...
Caddo coroner releases name of homicide victim
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a Bossier City man who was found dead earlier this month in a motel parking lot. Eli McKinney, 24, was found about 2:30 a.m. July 6 in the Travelodge parking lot in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. He had been shot multiple times, the coroner said.
