DPSO salutes veterans with special SUV

SHREVEPORT, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Shreveport to meet with Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator. Sheriff Prator first took office in July 2000. When it comes to law enforcement, the public's perception matters according to Sheriff Prator. He says that he's proud of the reputation of the Caddo parish Sheriff's Office for their dedication in helping to serve and protect the citizens of Caddo parish.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO