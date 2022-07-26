FINAL WEEK: One more chance to see Beauty and the Beast LIVE in Apple Valley

Your browser does not support the audio element. SAN BERNARDINO -- The FAITHS Throughcare Program is a partnership between California State University San Bernardino and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. FAITHS offers comprehensive assistance to all justice-involved participants, their families, and the whole of San Bernardino County utilizing an augmented “throughcare” model of rehabilitation. By addressing the needs of the offender rather than just addressing the individual offense, the goal is to reduce recidivism, improve the communities in which we all live, save taxpayer dollars through reducing correctional costs, and rupture the intergenerational cycle of trauma and incarceration. In addition to offering services to a diverse range of individuals and families, FAITHS and its partners will focus on finding solutions to assist the justice-involved veteran population, the struggles perpetuating homelessness, and racial inequity as a health crisis in San Bernardino County.

