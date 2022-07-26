Cardinals say QB Kyler Murray focused on football

The Arizona Cardinals made Kyler Murray the second highest-paid QB in NFL history on July 21. The $230.5 million, 5-year contract extension puts Murray second to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in annual salary at $46.1 million per year. Despite Arizona’s sizable investment in Murray and their future, the Cardinals don’t think much of Murray’s professionalism or maturity.
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has responded to stories about a worrying clause inserted into Kyler Murray’s new contract with the team. The Cardinals inserted a clause in Murray’s new deal mandating four hours per game week of “independent study.” This led to new questions about Murray’s commitment and work ethic, with many noting that this was clearly a worry for the Cardinals if they felt it necessary to put that sort of clause in the deal.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals trusted Kyler Murray's football ability so much that they were comfortable giving the quarterback a contract that was worth nearly a quarter billion dollars. Now — after an ample dose of embarrassment for the organization — the Cardinals have also decided they...
Being part of a team means you have to have your teammates' back and Cardinals players came to defend Kyler Murray's focus when it comes to film study. On Tuesday, the Cardinals veteran players reported for the first day of training camp. Most of the attention wasn’t on the first day back, but on the news of Murray's contract addendum.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, fresh off his contract extension with the team, held a surprise press conference at training camp where he lashed out at the fallout over the film study clause in his deal. Murray referred to the uproar over the clause in his contract as “disrespectful” and described it as “almost a joke.”
So, now we know why general manager Steve Keim had all those sleepless nights and referred to often talking to owner Michael Bidwill at 3:30 a.m. It’s been a whirlwind six days beginning with the news last Thursday that Murray had agreed to terms on a new contract, followed by a happy-talk Friday press conference where there was no discussion of the significantly high offseason and $50,000 per-game roster bonuses.
Kyler Murray recently became the second-highest-paid quarterback on average in the NFL, signing a five-year, $230.5 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals last week. While the financial number is what caught most eyes on the deal, a unique factor in the contract is now standing out since it's gone public. In the deal, Murray is required to study film for four hours per week in order to stay in compliance with his contract, per ESPN.
