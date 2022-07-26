Cardinals say QB Kyler Murray focused on football

Kyler Murray recently became the second-highest-paid quarterback on average in the NFL, signing a five-year, $230.5 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals last week. While the financial number is what caught most eyes on the deal, a unique factor in the contract is now standing out since it's gone public. In the deal, Murray is required to study film for four hours per week in order to stay in compliance with his contract, per ESPN.

