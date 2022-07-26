US: Hawaii man used $1.2M in fake checks to try to post bail

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KEYT
Alabama gov: Execution set despite wishes of victim’s family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state will proceed with plans to execute a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend decades ago, despite a request from the victim’s family to spare the inmate’s life. Ivey told reporters Wednesday that she has no plans to call off Thursday evening’s scheduled lethal injection of Joe Nathan James Jr. The inmate was convicted and sentenced to die for the 1994 shooting death of Faith Hall in Birmingham. Hall’s daughters, who were just 3 and 6 when their mother was killed _ along with Hall’s brother _ had urged that the sentence be changed to life in prison.
KEYT
Sheriff: 2 admitted ordering Wisconsin ballots for others
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two people in Wisconsin who believe false claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud admitted they broke state election law by requesting absentee ballots for others. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a statement Thursday saying that two people contacted his office saying they believe the state’s website that facilitates absentee ballot requests is vulnerable to fraud. Schmaling did not release their names, and neither has been charged. However, one man acknowledged to The Associated Press that he ordered 10 ballots for people, and asked that they be sent to his home. The state Elections Commission says the website is no more vulnerable to fraud than an absentee ballot request by mail since requesters have to supply the same information.
KEYT
Sympathetic portrayal of Alex Jones rebuked as ‘hypocrisy’
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A producer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s media company tried to paint a sympathetic portrait of him as a jury decides how much in financial damages he should pay for his past claims that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school was a hoax. The sympathetic portrayal of the bombastic Jones drew immediate rebuke Thursday from attorneys for the parents suing Jones for at least $150 million for the abuse they say they’ve suffered for years because of Jones’ false statements about the slaying of their child in the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut. Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Jones liable for defamation for his portrayal of the slayings as a hoax aimed at increasing gun control.
KEYT
Texas wildfire that’s destroyed 16 homes further contained
GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) — Officials say a wildfire that has blackened 10 1/2 square miles of North Texas, destroying 16 homes, is now 40% contained. The multi-agency firefighting team fighting the Chalk Mountain Fire 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth says it now has a fire line completed around the fire Wednesday. However, the lines are sufficient to be impervious to further spreading in 40% of the fire zone, primarily its southern reaches. In a statement, team officials say work continues to improve the lines around the rest of the zone while also attacking stubborn hot spots within the zone’s interior.
KEYT
Wolf sues to stop GOP-backed amendments on abortion, voting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor is suing the Legislature over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions. The lawsuit filed Thursday in the state Supreme Court argues that the proposed abortion amendment would violate privacy protections. Wolf wants the high court to throw out the amendments, declaring that they are not constitutionally valid. He also claims that bundling the abortion amendment together with four others runs afoul of a constitutional rule against passing legislation that addresses multiple, unrelated topics.
KEYT
Flooding in central Appalachia kills at least 8 in Kentucky
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Krystal Holbrook’s family started moving possessions to higher ground long before dawn, racing to save them from the rapidly rising floodwaters that were menacing southeastern Kentucky. Her family scurried in the dark to move vehicles, campers, trailers and equipment. But as the water kept...
