Wisconsin State Senator Bewley Involved in Fatal Crash

wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man tries using wig to hide from officers, armed himself with shovel
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Wisconsin was arrested on multiple charges after he ran from officers, armed himself with a shovel and drugs were found. The Portage Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving arresting a suspect with an active warrant. On July 26 around 11:45 a.m., a Portage Police Officer saw 40-year-old Christopher Denman walking in the 200 block of West Carroll Street.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin election board rejects Racine sheriff’s latest accusations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state election board dismissed a Wisconsin sheriff’s claim that its MyVote system for getting an absentee ballot is particularly vulnerable to election fraud, pointing out that the process for requesting one is the same as other methods and explaining the safeguards in place to prevent fraud.
State lawmaker involved in Ashland crash that killed two, including 5-year-old
A Wisconsin lawmaker was driving one of three vehicles Friday in an Ashland crash that left a mother and her 5-year-old daughter dead. The Ashland Daily Press reports State Sen. Janet Bewley, of Mason, pulled out of a parking lot on Hwy. 2 and into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, of Pennsylvania. The crash pushed Ortman’s vehicle into the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 2, where it was struck by a third vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidate involved in crash
MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin trooper injured after semi hits cruiser
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser is totaled after being hit by a semi during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. According to a post on the WI State Patrol’s Facebook, the cruiser was hit around midnight along I-94 near Black River Falls in Jackson County.
Group renews call for Dane Co. DA to investigate Wisconsin’s alternate electors
MADISON, Wis. — A small group rallied outside the Dane County Courthouse Thursday to renew their calls for District Attorney Ismael Ozanne to investigate the so-called “alternate electors,” a group of Republicans who falsely claimed former President Donald Trump won Wisconsin in the 2020 election. Madison Mayor...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mukwonago woman accused; fatal crash in Town of Genesee
TOWN OF GENESEE, Wis. - A 35-year-old Mukwonago woman faces multiple charges in connection with a fatal crash that happened in the Town of Genesee on Sunday, July 17. The accused is Danielle Krueger – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Supporters for embattled Line 5 gather in Mosinee
A group of local citizens, elected officials, labor leaders and tribal members gathered at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 434, a United Association Local union, office in Mosinee on Wednesday to show their support for the $450 million proposed Line 5 relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron Counties. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin waste, fraud, mismanagement audit finds sloppy DNR contract
(The Center Square) –Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources is getting dinged in the latest audit of the state’s Fraud, Waste, and Mismanagement Hotline. The Legislative Audit Bureau released the report this week. Of the 46 waste, fraud, or mismanagement claims to come into the state between January...
wisconsinrightnow.com
6 Ways the GOP Governor Candidates Differed on Issues in the Latest Debate
The Republican candidates agree on many issues, but on these 6 things, they diverge. Conservative talk radio host Dan O’Donnell held a spirited, informative, and issues-oriented debate attended by GOP gubernatorial candidates Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch, and Tim Ramthun. The candidates agreed on a number of issues (crime, abortion,...
wearegreenbay.com
Over 2.3K new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,561,427 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,215 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,561,4271,558,923 (+2,316) Received one dose of vaccine3,768,389 (64.6%)3,767,887 (64.6%) Fully...
Driver killed after sports car crashes into tree in northern Wisconsin
SAND LAKE, Wis. -- Investigators in northern Wisconsin say speed might have been a factor in a weekend crash where a driver lost control of a sports car and slammed into a tree. The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 6:33 p.m. Friday on County Highway F...
Courthouse News Service
Judge tosses lawsuit from Wisconsin church facing land loss after leaving denomination
MADISON, Wis. (CN) — A Wisconsin federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from a local church challenging a nearly 100-year-old provision in state law it says will cost the congregation their land for voting to leave a conference of Methodist churches. The Hebron Community Methodist Church of Fort...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin seeing a rise in COVID-19 deaths
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 1,742 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the latest tests. That’s only slightly below the 7-day average which went up again, very slightly, to 1,767 new cases per day from 1,757. Ten of the 20 counties we’re...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Wisconsin Right Now Endorses Senator Roger Roth for Lt. Governor
Wisconsin Right Now is strongly endorsing state Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton) in the election for Wisconsin Lt. Governor. We are choosing to make this endorsement in a statewide race with a crowded field (that includes many good people) because Roth has simply earned it. He is a courageous leader, a hard-working legislator, and a military veteran who has proudly served his country.
fortatkinsononline.com
Wisconsin Examiner: Masking recommended again as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rise
Editors note: the following story has been published with permission from the Wisconsin Examiner. The publication’s website is here: https://wisconsinexaminer.com. Nearly 2.6 million Wisconsin residents live in counties where COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations are high enough that federal guidelines call for everyone to wear masks indoors away from home.
6 drownings in 6 days: Wisconsin DNR urges boaters and swimmers to wear life jackets at the lake
MILWAUKEE — An alarming number of drownings over the past week in Southeastern Wisconsin has the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) emphasizing the importance of wearing life jackets on open bodies of water. Anytime you are on a boat, life jackets are required for all on board, but...
news8000.com
All water should be tested for PFAS peril, Wisconsin DNR says
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Whether you get your water from a well or a municipal water system, you could be exposed to PFAS. The forever chemicals are contaminating cities statewide, which is why the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says all water systems should be tested. The DNR recommended...
TheHorse.com
Wisconsin Horse Tests Positive for Strangles
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed one case of strangles at a boarding facility in Shawano County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate...
Wisconsin GOP hopefuls Kleefisch, Michels clash over gas tax
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Wednesday during a debate that he can be taken at his word that he won’t raise gas taxes, as challenger Rebecca Kleefisch accused him of not taking responsibility for previously being in leadership roles for groups that backed increasing gas taxes. “You’ve got to take responsibility for some of these organizations,” Kleefisch, a former lieutenant governor, said during a heated exchange in the debate broadcast on WISN-AM. “Do your people who you say you lead just not listen or are you not taking responsibility?” Kleefisch, Michels and state Rep. Tim Ramthun debated on the radio three days after a television debate and less than two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. The winner will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels, who is endorsed by Donald Trump and co-owns the state’s largest construction company, Michels Corp., said he “never once” said he wanted to raise the gas tax. He said the groups he was on that lobbied for raising the gas tax, including the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, came to a consensus on issues and he didn’t always agree.
