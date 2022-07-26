ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coping with Chronic Pain

By Liz Márquez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI never glowed during pregnancy. Sure, friends and family would tell me I looked great and praised the baby belly, but I never felt good in my pregnant body. For me, back pain started very early on. I can remember discomfort at 7 weeks. Discomfort then turned into pain, which turned...

Robin Beach
1d ago

So many people who are in really horrific pain need pain meds,unfortunately there are those who choose to abuse them and make it almost impossible for the people who do need it!

Tish Ellis Puentes
1d ago

I am so sorry for what you are going through. Doctor's have gone waaaay overboard about not giving people really suffering with pain any pain meds.

Brenda Upchurch
1d ago

I have rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, spinal stenosis, osteoarthritis, heel spurs, plantar fasciitis, bursitis, COPD, emphysema, and AFIB. I have had 6 surgeries on my back and hips. I live in a state of excruciating pain. I only sleep about 4 hours a night. After 5 years I was able to get a pain clinic to prescribe hydrocodone 5-325. That is not strong enough to even dent the pain but it is all they will give me. They tell me to lose weight and exercise! How the heck can I exercise when it hurts to even take a step. I live on ground turkey and salads now so I can't eat much less. I wish I could just have 1 day or even just a few minutes without pain.

