LUBBOCK- The Lubbock Police Department has arrested three individuals for child abandonment or neglect after a toddler was discovered outside in 100-degree heat in their underwear. According to LPD, officers responded to an apartment complex at 4500 block of Ironton Avenue after a staff member said a small child was outside. In the police report, it says the child walked across the “extremely hot pavement” of the parking lot without shoes on. The child was discovered by the complex gate outside crying, and this was not the first time the child had been found outside. Staff at the complex…

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO