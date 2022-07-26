Dakota Johnson is seen for the first time on set of Madame Web in a red leather jacket in Boston

Spotify has promoted Mimi O’Donnell, the head of scripted content at Gimlet, to oversee scripted fiction at the audio giant, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.
At Gimlet, the podcast studio acquired by Spotify in 2019, O'Donnell executive produced fiction series like Sandra, starring Kristen Wiig and Alia Shawkat, and Final Chapters of Richard Brown Winters, with a voice cast including Darrell Britt-Gibson, Bobby Cannavale, Catherine Keener, Parker Posey and Sam Waterston.
