Head to Henderson KY for the Launch of Its Newest Non-Profit – Gift Skateboarding

Bust out your lederhosen, and get ready to celebrate Evansville's rich German heritage at the annual Germania Maennerchor Volksfest on the city's west side. I've lived in Evansville my entire life and have been to Volksfest many, many times since being legally old enough to do so, and I've always wondered what exactly the word, "Maennerchor" meant. With that said, I never obsessed over it enough to actually look it up because my main concern was to go there and drink beer. While that's still the case, I did finally take a minute to Google the word, and according to Wikipedia, "Maennerchor" (pronounced MEN-ER-CORE) means, "men's chorus" which is a name given to German Social Clubs.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO