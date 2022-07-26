Head to Henderson KY for the Launch of Its Newest Non-Profit – Gift Skateboarding

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How would you like to open the door and slide behind the wheel of a 1950 Ford Custom Convertible? Well, a small town here in Kentucky is giving you the chance to do just that. Dundee, Kentucky is gearing up for Dundee Day and they're doing it with a really unique and fun raffle. They're giving folks the chance to win this classic car at auction.
Here's an absolutely fantastic #ThrowbackThursday conversation starter for you and your friends. Which Owensboro nightclub or bar do you miss the most?. About a month ago, I was hosting a Cork 'n' Cuisine event at the Owensboro Convention Center. The conversation at my table turned to once-popular nightclubs and bars in town that are now closed. My dinner dates and I came up with a pretty good list of them and then I decided to ask the crowd if we had missed any. Together, we all came up with a nostalgic look back in time at the former staples of Owensboro nightlife.
Bust out your lederhosen, and get ready to celebrate Evansville's rich German heritage at the annual Germania Maennerchor Volksfest on the city's west side. I've lived in Evansville my entire life and have been to Volksfest many, many times since being legally old enough to do so, and I've always wondered what exactly the word, "Maennerchor" meant. With that said, I never obsessed over it enough to actually look it up because my main concern was to go there and drink beer. While that's still the case, I did finally take a minute to Google the word, and according to Wikipedia, "Maennerchor" (pronounced MEN-ER-CORE) means, "men's chorus" which is a name given to German Social Clubs.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Something new has popped up on Frederica Street. Brothers Matt and Dennis Weafer opened Sassafras, and they hope to honor the food of western Kentucky with it, while at the same time giving it their own unique spin. The two grew up in Owensboro, and spent...
When I lived in Princeton, the only way to enjoy the unique taste of Sandy's Pizza was to drive the 15 or so miles to Ft. Branch. You could also order ahead and have a delivery driver meet you halfway in a parking lot. In 2015, a second Sandy's Pizza location opened in Princeton, but soon Gibson County will be back down to only 1 Sandy's Pizza.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s east side has a new tea shop. Bubble TeaTalk held its grand opening on Wednesday. The shop is located in the Burkhardt Plaza shopping center near Sam’s Club. Some of the menu items are flavored milk tea, iced tea, fruity tea and smoothies.
PRICETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Sandy’s Pizza, a Gibson County staple, will be closing its doors later next month. The restaurant made the announcement Thursday morning. “Due to ongoing difficulties in staffing, Sandy’s Pizza in Princeton Indiana will be consolidated into our Fort Branch restaurant and the Princeton location will be closed on August 15, 2022,” […]
When you've been in Owensboro a lot of years, you realize that the city loves to make the riverfront a part of just about every major event. I've often had the discussion with friends and family about how we may even take the mighty Ohio River for granted. Think of all the people in this country who DON'T live on a body of water and what they're missing.
We have your lunch plans for tomorrow. Come to the WBKR front lawn and help support the Boulware Mission. There will be food trucks and other surprises. Come join us!. 10th ANNUAL DANCING WITH OUR STARS OWENSBORO STYLE. Jerry Ray Davis and Katrina Crume are fundraising machines! They have a...
Grab your wands and head over to PAWgwarts! Harry Pawter is ready to help some great animals find their forever homes while raising money for the Vanderburgh Humane Society!. Who doesn't love the magical world of Harry Potter? The same is true for our animal friends at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. This Saturday, July 30th they will be hosting their annual Harry Pawter and the Magical Creatures adoption event.
DES MOINES, Iowa (WEHT) — After some time in Iowa for the American Cured Meat Championships, Dewig Meats brought home big awards! They say the highlight of the trip was when they won the Cured Meat Excellence Award. According to Dewig on social media, this award acknowledges the processor that competed the best throughout the entire […]
A new place to grab a refreshing bubble tea has opened its doors in Evansville. In recent years, bubble tea seems to have really risen in popularity, but I know some still aren't familiar with it. So what exactly is bubble tea? According to KungFuTea.com:. Bubble Tea (also known as...
This isn't the first time that Kathy Albin has noticed large and mysterious animal tracks in the yard around her Philpot, Kentucky home. But it's the first time she's been able to get some really good photos and measurements of the prints left behind. And, now, she's even more unsure of what's leaving them.
When it comes to pizza toppings, there are a wide variety of options. However, these might be the craziest pizzas in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Pizza is probably one of the most popular food items in the United States. That being said, what toppings should go on a pizza can be highly debated. I worked in the pizza industry throughout high school and college, and to this day I stand by the fact that pineapple does not belong on a pizza. However, I also say that a pizza isn't a good pizza if it doesn't have mushrooms on there. I understand that mushrooms are also a pizza topping that folks disagree on quite often.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Rescue dogs will get their chance in the spotlight. Daisy’s Pet Playground announced the Muttsminster Rescue Dog Show will be open to rescue dogs only in categories of Best Dressed, Best Groomed, and Best Smile. People should enter their dog into one of the categories for a chance to win a […]
If you have ordered food from an app like GrubHub recently, you might think that Evansville has several new restaurants, but with familiar addresses. Ghost Kitchens are also known as delivery-only restaurants, virtual kitchens, shadow kitchens, commissary kitchens, cloud kitchen, or dark kitchens. Local restaurant owners can add a delivery-only brand to generate more money.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new gym location is under construction in Evansville. BFit by Bob’s Gym and Fitness has begun development on Evansville’s east side. The new gym will be near North Green Road and Lynch Road on Cullen Avenue. Once this new facility is complete, the...
The management team of Jasper Pub ‘N’ Grub and Fry’D & Chop’D plan on opening a new steakhouse, Legacy Steakhouse, in the former Jasper Shoney’s Restaurant location. In a Facebook announcement, the group stated the new restaurant will open sometime this fall.
How unexpected and wonderful is that? If you want to see it in person, you can. Just drive to Hawesville!. Hawesville Cemetery (also known as Memory Gardens) in Hancock County, Kentucky, is home to one of the coolest headstones you will ever see. My friend David Wolfe, who's a local history buff and paranormal researcher, recently encountered and photographed this incredible headstone.
A Kentucky kid has already reached the top of the corporate ladder. Mason Murphy was Tropical Smoothie Cafe's youngest CEO... for a day at least.
