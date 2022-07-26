Residents: Revenue from Cherry Hill tax-break program should be shared with school district.

www.70and73.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Moving to Brand New Location Set to Open This FallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Third-Degree murder charge for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' refiled by DA's office - reportVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Trident Mortgage Ordered to Pay $22 Million in Discrimination SettlementAdvocate AndyPhiladelphia, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania on July 27thKristen WaltersNewtown, PA
The U.S. Virgin Islands is Bringing Caribbean Culture to Made in America Festival 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
