DPSO salutes veterans with special SUV

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Schools and Barksdale Air Force Base are partnering for a back-to-school night to help support military families. The event will be held Thursday, July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bossier Instructional Center, located at 2719 Airline Dr. in Bossier City. There will be a Q&A session from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Officials will also be on-hand to help families register their student(s) for the school district’s lunch program. Representatives from special education services will also be available.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO