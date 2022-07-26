DPSO salutes veterans with special SUV

Related
westcentralsbest.com
Meet The Sheriff - Steve Prator, Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Shreveport to meet with Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator. Sheriff Prator first took office in July 2000. When it comes to law enforcement, the public's perception matters according to Sheriff Prator. He says that he's proud of the reputation of the Caddo parish Sheriff's Office for their dedication in helping to serve and protect the citizens of Caddo parish.
KSLA
Shreveport National Night Out theme announced during kickoff party July 28
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The theme of this year’s National Night Out party is ‘Unity in the Community.”. The choices were A Nite to Unite, Better Together, Rock the Block, and Unity in the Community. Voting ended Wednesday evening. The Shreveport Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Bureau...
bossierpress.com
First Responders Honored by Knights of Columbus
The Bossier Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Patriot Awards Banquet was held Monday night to. recognize first responders who work very hard to protect the citizens of our cities and parishes. Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputy Lt. Eric Wikstrom was recognized with the 2021 Patriotic Award as. the “Bossier Parish...
KSLA
Shreveport law office hosting backpack giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A law office in Shreveport is helping parents and students get ready for the new school year. On Friday, July 29, Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers is hosting a backpack giveaway at their office, located at 1030 Kings Hwy. The giveaway will be held from 4 to 5 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Holmes Honda giving away 300 backpacks filled with school supplies
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Holmes Honda in Shreveport and Bossier City are supporting local students in need by hosting a backpack giveaway just in time for the new school year. On Thursday, July 28 from 12 to 3 p.m., both dealerships will give away 150 free backpacks filled with school supplies.
KSLA
Bossier Schools & Barksdale hosting Military Family Support Back-to-School Night
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Schools and Barksdale Air Force Base are partnering for a back-to-school night to help support military families. The event will be held Thursday, July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bossier Instructional Center, located at 2719 Airline Dr. in Bossier City. There will be a Q&A session from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Officials will also be on-hand to help families register their student(s) for the school district’s lunch program. Representatives from special education services will also be available.
KTAL
Walking trail dedicated to late Shreveport council member
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Southern Association is honoring the late Shreveport Councilman James Flurry with a sign to mark the Southern Hills Community Park walking trail that will carry his name. The Shreveport City Council voted to name the walking trail after Flurry one week after heh died...
KSLA
Shreveport mayoral candidates host forum
The event was held Thursday, July 28 at the Bossier Instructional Center. Candidates had one minute to answer questions that centered on crime intervention, economic opportunities and their future plans. SPD hold National Night Out kick-off party. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The public will be invited to come out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Wave of Shreveport carjackings continues Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police had their hands full with another string of carjackings Thursday morning in Shreveport. It's a trend KTBS 3 News has been following this week. The first was reported just after 6 a.m. on Kings Highway near Sanford. Police haven't released details yet on that incident. Then...
KSLA
Shreveport temporarily requires sterilization of all pet dogs, cats
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport is following Caddo Parish’s lead in temporarily requiring sterilization of all pet dogs and cats. City Council members unanimously approved the ordinance Tuesday, July 26. It’s modeled after a parish law that went into effect July 1. Dogs and cats are heavily...
KSLA
‘Fill the Bus’ school supply drive planned for Shreveport-Bossier City
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As the first day of school comes closer, the United Way of Northwest Louisiana is asking for the public help to fill the bus. Shoppers at participating Walmart Supercenters are asked to pick up and donate school supplies for ArkLaTex scholars, allowing them to start the school year off with the right supplies.
What Are the Best High Schools in Louisiana?
As we get ready to hear the school bell ring for the new school year, we have just received a list of the top high schools in Louisiana. 2 are new to the top 10 list. A couple of others have fallen off the list. The latest report from Niche.com...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAL
9 carjackings in 3 days, Shreveport police seek tips
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating nine carjackings that took place over the past three days and are hoping the public can help identify the cars and people involved. Police say the first carjacking happened on Tuesday around 7 a.m. and the ninth one happened Thursday morning...
KSLA
ATF agents demonstrate dangerous Glock switch at Shreveport Regional Training Academy
The city dedicated the walking trail at Southern Hills Park in Flurry’s honor. For a quarter of a century, one Texarkana business is still going strong — even in 2022′s grueling summer heat. Man steals vehicle, leads police on 75-mile chase. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Witnesses...
KTAL
Analysis: Personalities, issues will drive turnout in Shreveport mayor’s race
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Now that the field for the Shreveport mayor’s race is set, LSU Shreveport Political Science Professor Jeffery Sadow says a picture of the tone we can expect and the potential impact on voter turnout is beginning to take shape. Sadow believes the mayor’s race...
KSLA
22-year-old Savannah Hale still missing from Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family members say they last heard from Savannah Hale on May 4. Her mother, Tiffanny Hale, said Savannah was a student at Louisiana State University-Shreveport. Savannah Hale stands about 5′8″ tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has silver hair and blue eyes. She drives...
Hundreds in Bossier Without Power
Swepco is reporting almost 1800 customers in Bossier are experiencing a power outage, due to a transformer explosion. The outage affects homeowners and businesses from BAFB south down Barksdale Boulevard to the Shady Grove subdivision. Swepco is aware of the outage, and is working to repair the transformer and restore...
KTBS
Victim describes ordeal amid wave of Shreveport carjackings
SHREVEPORT, La. -- There's an alarming rise in carjackings this week. And police say they could all be related. Since Monday morning, there've been reports of at least four such crimes. The first one happened shortly after 7 a.m. Monday on Penick near Jewella. Then just about 90 minutes later,...
Natchitoches Times
Duck Dynasty brothers dig for treasure outside Natchitoches for new show
Jase and Jep Robertson explored the site of Camp Salubrity and Bayou Pierre north of Natchitoches several months ago in search of historic treasure. Their journey was documented for their new show, Duck Family Treasure, in which they search and excavate historic sites in search of artifacts from a bygone era.
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Patricia Brooks
A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at Good Hope Baptist Cemetery in Anacoco, LA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville. For full obituary, visit Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
Comments / 0