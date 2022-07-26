ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, LA

DPSO salutes veterans with special SUV

 2 days ago

westcentralsbest.com

Meet The Sheriff - Steve Prator, Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Shreveport to meet with Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator. Sheriff Prator first took office in July 2000. When it comes to law enforcement, the public's perception matters according to Sheriff Prator. He says that he's proud of the reputation of the Caddo parish Sheriff's Office for their dedication in helping to serve and protect the citizens of Caddo parish.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

First Responders Honored by Knights of Columbus

The Bossier Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Patriot Awards Banquet was held Monday night to. recognize first responders who work very hard to protect the citizens of our cities and parishes. Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputy Lt. Eric Wikstrom was recognized with the 2021 Patriotic Award as. the “Bossier Parish...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Shreveport law office hosting backpack giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A law office in Shreveport is helping parents and students get ready for the new school year. On Friday, July 29, Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers is hosting a backpack giveaway at their office, located at 1030 Kings Hwy. The giveaway will be held from 4 to 5 p.m.
KSLA

Bossier Schools & Barksdale hosting Military Family Support Back-to-School Night

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Schools and Barksdale Air Force Base are partnering for a back-to-school night to help support military families. The event will be held Thursday, July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bossier Instructional Center, located at 2719 Airline Dr. in Bossier City. There will be a Q&A session from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Officials will also be on-hand to help families register their student(s) for the school district’s lunch program. Representatives from special education services will also be available.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Walking trail dedicated to late Shreveport council member

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Southern Association is honoring the late Shreveport Councilman James Flurry with a sign to mark the Southern Hills Community Park walking trail that will carry his name. The Shreveport City Council voted to name the walking trail after Flurry one week after heh died...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport mayoral candidates host forum

The event was held Thursday, July 28 at the Bossier Instructional Center. Candidates had one minute to answer questions that centered on crime intervention, economic opportunities and their future plans. SPD hold National Night Out kick-off party. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The public will be invited to come out...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Wave of Shreveport carjackings continues Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police had their hands full with another string of carjackings Thursday morning in Shreveport. It's a trend KTBS 3 News has been following this week. The first was reported just after 6 a.m. on Kings Highway near Sanford. Police haven't released details yet on that incident. Then...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport temporarily requires sterilization of all pet dogs, cats

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport is following Caddo Parish’s lead in temporarily requiring sterilization of all pet dogs and cats. City Council members unanimously approved the ordinance Tuesday, July 26. It’s modeled after a parish law that went into effect July 1. Dogs and cats are heavily...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

‘Fill the Bus’ school supply drive planned for Shreveport-Bossier City

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As the first day of school comes closer, the United Way of Northwest Louisiana is asking for the public help to fill the bus. Shoppers at participating Walmart Supercenters are asked to pick up and donate school supplies for ArkLaTex scholars, allowing them to start the school year off with the right supplies.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

9 carjackings in 3 days, Shreveport police seek tips

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating nine carjackings that took place over the past three days and are hoping the public can help identify the cars and people involved. Police say the first carjacking happened on Tuesday around 7 a.m. and the ninth one happened Thursday morning...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

22-year-old Savannah Hale still missing from Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family members say they last heard from Savannah Hale on May 4. Her mother, Tiffanny Hale, said Savannah was a student at Louisiana State University-Shreveport. Savannah Hale stands about 5′8″ tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has silver hair and blue eyes. She drives...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Hundreds in Bossier Without Power

Swepco is reporting almost 1800 customers in Bossier are experiencing a power outage, due to a transformer explosion. The outage affects homeowners and businesses from BAFB south down Barksdale Boulevard to the Shady Grove subdivision. Swepco is aware of the outage, and is working to repair the transformer and restore...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Victim describes ordeal amid wave of Shreveport carjackings

SHREVEPORT, La. -- There's an alarming rise in carjackings this week. And police say they could all be related. Since Monday morning, there've been reports of at least four such crimes. The first one happened shortly after 7 a.m. Monday on Penick near Jewella. Then just about 90 minutes later,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

Duck Dynasty brothers dig for treasure outside Natchitoches for new show

Jase and Jep Robertson explored the site of Camp Salubrity and Bayou Pierre north of Natchitoches several months ago in search of historic treasure. Their journey was documented for their new show, Duck Family Treasure, in which they search and excavate historic sites in search of artifacts from a bygone era.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Patricia Brooks

A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at Good Hope Baptist Cemetery in Anacoco, LA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville. For full obituary, visit Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
ANACOCO, LA

