Credit Suisse to Name Ulrich Korner as Its Next CEO - FT

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Credit Suisse is set to announce Ulrich Korner as...

Credit Suisse names Ulrich Koerner as CEO, launches strategic review as losses deepen

Gottstein will be replaced by Ulrich Koerner. The embattled Swiss bank posted a net loss of 1.593 billion Swiss francs. Gottstein took the reins in early 2020 following the resignation of predecessor Tidjane Thiam after a spying scandal. The second-quarter results were "disappointing," Gottstein said. Credit Suisse announces CEO Thomas...
US News and World Report

Pelosi's Husband Dumps Nvidia Stock as House Eyes Chip Bill

(Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband sold his shares of chipmaker Nvidia on Tuesday, days before the House is expected to consider legislation providing subsidies and tax credits worth over $70 billion to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry. In a periodic transaction report, the senior Democrat disclosed that...
Credit Suisse
WWD

Hermes Shows Double-Digit Growth in H1, Driven by U.S. and Europe

PARIS – Hermès is riding high on strong retail sales, showing double-digit growth propelled by new store openings in the U.S. and China, and the return of tourists to Europe, in the first half of the year ending June 30. Sales jumped a strong 26 percent, with watches...
The Associated Press

Genius Group Edtech arm, GeniusU, named a Singapore Top 10 Emerging Giant in KPMG Report

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- GeniusU, the Edtech arm of Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS), has been named as a Singapore Top 10 Emerging Giant in the KPMG & HSBC “Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific 2022” Report. The businesses listed in the report have been identified as those that will make a lasting impact on the global business landscape over the next decade. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005437/en/ KPMG GeniusU (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report

Crypto Platform Zipmex Files for Bankruptcy Protection in Singapore

(Reuters) - Southeast Asia-focused cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex said it had filed for bankruptcy protection in Singapore, becoming the latest victim of the global downturn in digital currencies. Singapore-based Zipmex resumed withdrawals last week, a day after suspending them on July 20, and said it was working to address its exposure...
US News and World Report

Volkswagen Investors Split on Whether Porsche IPO Should Go Ahead - Bernstein Poll

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen investors polled by Bernstein Research were split on whether an IPO of sportscar brand Porsche should go ahead after Friday's announcement of a leadership change at the helm of Europe's top carmaker, results showed on Tuesday. In the poll of 58 investors conducted Sunday to Monday,...
Reuters

AstraZeneca lifts revenue guidance on COVID treatment

July 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) on Friday said it now expected sales growth of more than 20% on an increase in prescriptions of its Evusheld injection to protect against COVID-19 after second-quarter profit topped analyst expectations.
