Direct payment update – 18 states giving relief money worth up to $1,500 to millions of Americans

AS inflation continues to hit the pockets of American families, some states are offering relief payments of up to $1,500.

Up to 18 states are offering the stimulus payments or tax rebates to help struggling families.

Staes are giving out direct payments to millions of Americans

California

Thanks to a provision in the state budget, 23million Californians will get payments, dependent on income, tax filing status, and household size.

Single and Head of Household California taxpayers who make less than $75,000 a year will receive $700 if they have a dependent, and $350 if they have no children.

If residents make between $75,000 and $125,000, they will get $500 with a dependent, and $250 without.

Those making over $125,000 will earn $400 with dependents and $200 if they have none.

California couples making less than $150,000 per year who file their taxes together will get $1,050 if they have dependents and $700 if they do not.

If they make $150,001 to $250,000, they will earn $750 if they have children, and $500 if they have none.

If couples take home $250,001 to $500,000, they will get $600 with dependents and $400 if they do not have any.

Any single filer making over $250,000, or couples with combined earnings of $500,000, are not eligible for the stimulus.

Recipients must have filed their 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021 and have been a California resident for more than six months of the 2020 tax year in order to get the payment.

They also must not have been claimed as a dependent in 2020.

Payments will be on a debit card or via direct deposit, according to the state website.

They are expected to start arriving at the end of October and through the end of January.

In addition to up to $1,050 in inflation relief checks, the state budget will provide $1.95billion for Emergency Rental Assistance, according to Governor Gavin Newsom's office.

The funds will go to low-income tenants who requested rental assistance before March 31 but did not get it due to a lack of funds.

Colorado

Colorado Governor Jared Polis revealed that residents who filed their taxes by June 30 will get refund checks starting in late August.

Around 3.1million residents are in line to get the payment.

Individual taxpayers will get $750 while the amount for joint filers is $1,500.

Coloradans who miss the June 30 deadline will get the checks in January 2023 if they file an extension by October 17.

Delaware

In April, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021.

While the state hoped to send all of them out in May, the Delaware Department of Finance (DOF) said that many taxpayers have been left out.

As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.

Geisenberger added that the department hopes to send another 50,000 to 100,000 checks between now and October.

Florida

Florida's "Hope Florida - A Pathway to Prosperity" is offering a one-time payment of $450 per child to eligible families, including foster and adoptive families.

Nearly 59,000 Florida families will receive a check.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed off on the plan, allotting $35.5million from the state budget to fund the payments.

Georgia

Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, ensuring that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after filing their taxes.

If you’re married or filed with your spouse, you can expect $500.

Heads of Households will receive $375 and single filers or those who filed separately will get $250.

Hawaii

Thousands of Hawaii residents are set to get a one-time tax refund next month.

Those making less than $100,000 annually will receive a $300 rebate.

If it’s over that threshold but under $200,000, then you’ll get $100.

Additionally, families with children could get more money.

For example, a family of four could get $1,200.

According to Hawaii’s Department of Taxation, the refunds are expected to start going out during the last week of August.

Idaho

Earlier this year, Idaho approved a bill allocating $350million for tax rebates.

To qualify, you must be considered a full time resident and have filed tax returns for 2020 and 2021.

Additionally, full-time Idaho residents must have filed grocery-credit refund returns.

The rebates went out in March and will provide $75 or 12 percent of your 2020 Idaho state taxes.

Rebates will be given to taxpayers who received refunds via direct deposit, then paper rebate checks will be sent.

Idaho residents can check the status of their rebate here.

Illinois

If you reported less than $200,000 in income on your 2021 taxes, you're in line to receive a $50 rebate from the state.

Couples with earnings of less than $400,000 will receive $100, and filers will get $100 per child under 18 in their household, up to an additional $300.

The state is also sending a rebate to homeowners who earned less than $250,000, or $500,000 for couples.

Homeowners can get an amount equal to the property tax credit they qualified for in 2021, up to $300.

The state is temporarily suspending grocery, gas, and property taxes.

Indiana

Millions in the state of Indiana started to receive their rebate payments in May.

The refunds are worth $125 per individual and $250 for married couples.

Approximately 4.3million Hoosiers will receive the $125 payment, about 85 percent of the state's adult population.

Direct deposits will continue to go out through the summer, while residents who opted for a paper check can expect those to arrive in this month or August.

Any taxpayer who filed their 2020 taxes before January 3, 2022, qualifies for the cash.

Additionally, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has proposed to send more money back to taxpayers.

If approved, each eligible Indiana resident would get a combined total of about $350 in payments, according to the governor's office.

Maine

Around 850,000 residents in Maine are getting $850 checks.

Individual taxpayers must have an income of up to $100,000 to be eligible for the cash.

Meanwhile, the threshold is $150,000 for Heads of Households and $200,000 for couples that file jointly.

Massachusetts

The Massachusetts State Senate has approved distributing $250 rebate checks as part of a relief bill.

The money would be sent out before the end of the year if the senate's $4.6billion economic package is approved.

Under the proposed plan, taxpayers who earned between $38,000 to $100,000 would qualify for $250 rebate checks.

Married couples that earned up to $150,000 would receive $500.

New Jersey

Last fall, Governor Phil Murphy announced nearly 1million families would receive a refund payment of up to $500, reports Business Insider.

The checks were set to go out in early July.

New Mexico

In New Mexico, hundreds of thousands of residents are starting to get their second round of tax rebates.

The rebates, which are worth $250 for singles and $500 for married couples or those filing as Heads of Households, are going out automatically to qualifying taxpayers who filed a 2021 Personal Income Tax (PIT) return.

To be eligible, you must meet specific income guidelines, which are as follows:

Married couples filing joint returns, Heads of Household and surviving spouses must have incomes under $150,000 per year

Single filers and married individuals filing separately must make less than $75,000 annually

And then there’s one final round of payments set to be disbursed in August.

New York

About 2.5million New Yorkers will get a property tax rebate credit for the year 2022.

Payments were sent in June.

Oregon

In March, lawmakers in Oregon approved a one-time payment of $600 to eligible residents.

The checks will be given under the state’s $141.8million One-Time Assistance plan and should be given to over 236,000 taxpayers.

The payments will be issued to low-income workers who worked during the pandemic.

Those eligible needed to qualify for and claim the Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2020 tax return before the December 31, 2021 deadline or April 15 for an amended return, according to the DOR.

To get the checks, residents must have lived in Oregon for the past six months.

Pennsylvania

Direct deposit payments for Pennsylvania's property tax rebate program started going out on July 1.

Beneficiaries of the program include the following:

65 years and older

Widows and widowers age 50 and older

Disabled and 18 years or older

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but some homeowners may qualify for supplemental rebates of up to $975.

Renters and homeowners who make $8,000 or less will get a $650 rebate.

Those making $8,001 to $15,000 will get $500.

The rest of the rebates per income range is as follows:

Homeowners making $15,001 to $18,000: $300

Homeowners making $18,001 to $35,000: $250

If you haven’t claimed yet, you can apply online up until the end of the year.

South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Revenue is still deciding exactly how much each payment will be, reports The State.

These decisions can't be made until October 17, when filers who asked for extensions will submit the last of the tax returns.

Although it has been decided that the size of each individual rebate will be equal to a filer’s 2021 income tax liability up to $700.

This could increase to $800 depending on how much money is left in the budget after the October deadline.

Virginia

The Virginia General Assembly approved a tax rebate for eligible residents.

Virginia residents who filed their taxes before July 1, 2022, are likely to receive their tax rebate during September or October of this year.

A resident's tax liability, which is the amount of taxes owed minus any credits throughout the year, will determine if they receive the one-time payment.

Individual taxpayers in the state are able to get a payment worth up to $250, WJLA reports.

Meanwhile couples who filed their taxes together can receive a payment, worth up to $500.

Residents who think they may qualify for the tax rebate must file their taxes by November 1, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.