Gainesville, FL

Gators looking to host 4-star DL on third visit of the summer

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2n9C_0gttnI7i00

The Florida Gators were recently reminded that being a player’s most-frequented stop on the recruiting trail doesn’t always mean they are a lock to land at the program. But four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall is piling up an impressive number of visits to the Swamp, and it’s getting hard not to imagine him wearing orange and blue in a year.

Swamp247 reported on Monday that Hall is setting up plans to return to Gainesville for his sixth overall trip to UF and third in the summer of 2022. Things aren’t set in stone yet, but Hall said he “might go Thursday,” according to Blake Alderman.

His two earlier visits over the summer came in June and were both chances for him to work out in front of the staff. He strengthened his relationship with defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean Spencer during those workouts and understands that he’s a priority target for Billy Napier’s recruiting team.

“Me and a couple of other guys I have seen on recruiting trips, they stress that all the time,” Hall said following an early June visit. “We will see in the future what happens. Early playing time is always a big thing for a recruit. You want to come to college and play early and be a key contributor.”

While Hall has only taken unofficial visits so far, he plans on using up his official visits in the fall and waiting until signing day to make a decision. He’s mentioned that he’d like to see either Alabama and Auburn in the Iron Bowl or the MichiganOhio State game. Florida and Georgia would be a nice addition to that list, but a home game against LSU might be a better fit for the staff.

Hall is ranked No. 120 overall on the 247Sports composite and is No. 15 among defensive linemen in the class of 2023. The service’s individual rankings have him higher up at No. 61 nationally and No. 7 at his position.

List

List

FanSided

Could the Florida Gators hoops team make a run this year?

With the arrival of Todd Golden, there is a new sense of energy and optimism around the Florida Gators basketball program. With the addition of transfers like Kyle Lofton, Will Richard, and Trey Bonham, as well as the returning talent of Colin Castleton, Kowacie Reeves, and Niels Lane, the Gators have more than enough talent to be a force in the SEC, and make some noise when March rolls around.
GAINESVILLE, FL
L. Cane

Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most Famous

Ирина Лепнёва, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of Gainesville, you probably think of the University of Florida and Gators football. But Gainesville has produced more than football yards and college graduates. It is also home to many Rock and Roll Hall of Famers - 8 to be exact. There are Stephen Stills, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, Tom Petty, Stan Lynch, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ron Blair.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Buchholz Bobcats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The 2021 Buchholz football season wasn’t good, it was historic. The Bobcats won 12 games and made the state semifinal round (in Florida’s Class 7A) for the first time since 1995. Winning is now expected when you put on the Black and Gold, and it fuels the Bobcats who remain.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Scott officially takes charge as 26th police chief

Chief Lonnie Scott joined the ranks of 25 Gainesville Police Department (GPD) chiefs before him at Monday evening’s swearing-in ceremony, taking the place of Tony Jones who will transition to special advisor for juvenile justice and community support programs. Gainesville announced the change on July 13 after Scott had...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Report: Demetrius Johnson is named Lake City’s interim assistant city manager and an I-75 collision closes southbound lanes

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Longtime employee Demetrius Johnson has been named Lake City’s interim Assistant City Manager. “He’s worked his way up from maintenance all the way up to procurement. He’s furthered his education...he’s about to have his four year degree and he’s very familiar with everybody in the city and he’s well liked,” said Stephen Witt, Mayor of Lake City.
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Terrell Bradley says GPD let the canine officer "eat on me"

Tonight community members rallied in front of City Hall, community organizers, families and friends gathered for a protest to bring their concerns to the City of Gainesville's Police Advisory Council. Terrell Bradley attended the meeting, he says he wanted to show council members, his injuries sustained after he was arrested...
GAINESVILLE, FL
