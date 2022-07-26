ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

4-star wide receiver recruit to visit Florida this weekend

By Sergio De La Espriella
 2 days ago
The guest list for Florida’s biggest recruiting weekend of the off-season just got slightly bigger.

Andy Jean, a four-star wide receiver out of Northwestern in Miami, Florida, is expected to be in Gainesville this weekend. Friday is the Gators’ annual Friday Night Lights recruiting event where players get one on one work with Florida coaches and staff under inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Saturday is Florida’s highly anticipated cookout for recruits.

Getting Jean on campus this weekend is a big deal for Billy Napier and his staff. The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound pass-catcher is no stranger to recruiting efforts from Napier. Earlier this month, Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns send Jean a personal message that Jean posted on his Instagram story.

In the video, Cooper gives a shoutout to Florida’s Director of Speed Improvement and Skill Development Tiger Jones. While Cooper and Jones have not worked together in the collegiate or professional ranks, Cooper mentions Jones was responsible for mentally and physically preparing him for the NFL combine back in 2015.

The connections don’t stop there. Jean wears No. 2 for Northwestern, the same number Cooper wore at the school and the number he will return to this fall in Cleveland.

Jean has taken official visits to Texas A&M and Florida this summer and has no timetable for his commitment announcement. Jean is listed as a top 40 wideout in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports composite. He recently named his top five schools, with SEC foes Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M joining in-state rival Miami in the battle for Jean’s signature.

#Recruiting#Nfl Combine#Florida Gators#American Football#Pro Bowl#Texas A M
