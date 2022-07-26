Obituary: Judy (Dachelet) Jenquin

Judy Mary (Dachelet) Jenquin, 81, of Brussels, died on July 25, 2022, at her home after a brief battle with cancer. Mom loved to share beautiful memories of growing up on her family’s farm with her sister Bonnie who she loved dearly. In 1964, she married Tom Jenquin, they were married...
Audrey D. Milbach, 60 years, of Sturgeon Bay, died suddenly after being transferred to Door County Medical Center following a short illness, being diagnosed with cancer in February of this year. She was born October 15, 1961, in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Robert B. and Roberta I. (Hackl) McKenna....
Elton L. Neinas, age 83, a Manitowoc resident, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers. He was born March 2, 1939 in Sturgeon Bay, son of the late Albert and Mary (Miller) Neinas. Elton attended Sevastopol High School. On May 10, 1958, he married Audrey S. Hasenjager at Zion Lutheran Church in West Jacksonport. She preceded him in death on February 6, 2021. Elton was self-employed owning his business Door Radio & TV for many years. He also had a workshop or two and spent many hours building and fixing everything. He was a craftsman making log beds, furniture and playhouses. Elton built two of their homes, one in Sturgeon Bay and one in White Lake, WI where they lived for 20 years. While wintering in Haines City, FL, he remodeled many homes, including his own. He loved old cars, fishing, watching the Packers, playing cribbage, gardening and cooking. He will be greatly missed by his three children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Jim Reeve died on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Green Bay, WI at the age of 82. He was born in Appleton, WI on February 3, 1940. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Paxton Reeve and Jean Shannon Reeve, as well as his two younger sisters, Elizabeth (Betsy) Reeve Hansen and Barbara Buckland Reeve.
Frederick “Fred” E. Grosbeier, 79, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin peacefully died after a short illness on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Lifecare Center of Bruceton in Bruceton, Tennessee. Fred was born in Sturgeon Bay on August 30, 1942 to the late George and Louise (Kramer) Grosbeier. Fred...
David Noel Swingen of Sturgeon Bay died unexpectedly on July 20, 2022, at the age of 74. David was born June 2, 1948, in Stoughton, WI, to Dorothy Swingen (née Slinde) and Clarence Swingen. On December 7, 1979, he married Kelly Swingen (née Bluemle). In 1984, he and Kelly settled in Sturgeon Bay to be closer to family and to live in a small community where they happily raised their two sons, Joshua and Zachary.
In June, AMVETS Post 51 of Sturgeon Bay installed new officers for 2022-23. Inductees were (from left) Jim Newman, Pat McCarty, Jerry Nelson, Bob Konrad, Steve Kleist, Bob Gamble, Dean Krueger and Lynn Dettman. AMVETS is an organization for all military veterans with an honorable discharge.
L. (Lewis) John Fletcher died at the age of 78 as the result of cancer. John was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO on August 22, 1943, the third of four children of the late Maxwell K. Fletcher, Jr. and Carol (Pettit) Fletcher. His father purchased Hotel du Nord in Sister Bay and the family arrived there from Kansas City in the middle of a snowstorm on January 4, 1954.
Enjoy a fun twist to dinner and a show at Northern Sky Theater’s Gould Theater, 9058 Cty A in Fish Creek. In addition to Food Truck Tuesdays – taking place Aug. 2, 16 and 30 and offering fare from Backbone Food Truck – the theater company is also partnering with Door County Cherry Hut and Wild Tomato Pizza to offer Takeout Tuesdays on July 26 and Aug. 9 and 23.
Janice G. Mason, 84 years old of Ellison Bay, WI, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Aurora Bay Care in Green Bay after suffering a stroke and a Traumatic Brain Injury. She was born January 24, 1938 in Eden, NC. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Sally (Hall) Gauldin. Janice graduated from Draper High School where she met her future husband, the late Thomas Ray Mason. On November 22, 1956, Janice married Thomas R. Mason in Draper, NC. She & Ray both worked for Sears Roebuck in N.C. Ray was transferred with Sears to New York, NY and they lived in Princeton, NJ where Janice worked at RCA. Then Ray was transferred to Chicago with Sears. They lived in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Thomas preceded her in death December 14, 2021.
Midsummer’s Music will conclude its July concerts with Homeland Sentiments, featuring works by Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko, Polish composer Philipp Scharwenka and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák that express love for their Eastern European origins. Musicians for the three concerts are David Perry and Ann Palen, violin;...
Robert Ray Gallery in Algoma is presenting Midsummer Magic: Paintings from Life, featuring work by artists, environmental activists, seasoned adventurers and spouses Bonnita Budysz and Robert Theaker. Painting for preservation and in side-by-side creative camaraderie, they create art informed and propelled by their visionary Water Dance project, in which they...
The 10th annual Door County Nordic FiddleFest is planned for Aug. 17, 7 pm, at the Kress Pavilion, 7845 Church St. in Egg Harbor. This year’s free concert event features the duo Lynx Lynx, whose members are Vidar Skrede of Norway and Patrik Ahlberg of Sweden. These versatile performers blend and contrast with a wide variety of moods; a mix of fiddles, guitars and other stringed instruments; and both traditional and original tunes to explore Scandinavian folk music and the musical relationship between their two distinct cultures.
“Well, it’s been a quiet week in Lake Wobegon, Minnesota, my hometown, out there on the edge of the prairie.” From my college days on, the opening line about the latest news in the beloved, fictional town was synonymous with Saturday evenings. Having lived in Minnesota for the...
Sweet Pea is a darling, 2-year-old cat who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s (WHS) Door County Campus. This beautiful kitty loves to be cuddled and pet and will show you her gratitude with loud purrs. Like all cats at WHS, Sweet Pea (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50178406) is spayed,...
Ready, set, paint! When the invited artists of the 2022 Door County Plein Air Festival take to the Fish Creek streets July 30 for a fast-paced Quick Paint event, they will be viewing the landscape – and their craft – from a different vantage point. “With a normal...
“Well, it’s been a quiet week in Lake Wobegon, Minnesota, my hometown, out there on the edge of the prairie…” The News from Lake Wobegon comes to Fish Creek as Garrison Keillor, writer, humorist and radio personality — most well known for hosting A Prairie Home Companion — brings his tour to Door Community Auditorium July 30. In advance of the show, Arts & Entertainment editor Sara Rae Lancaster caught up with Keillor by phone to talk about the tour, how he approaches writing for the stage versus the page, and why getting older is the best exercise for learning to live in the moment.
Jacob Alexander, a young musician from Baileys Harbor, was among 55 other musicians from throughout the country who attended the two-week Symphony Session at Birch Creek Music Performance Center in Egg Harbor. In celebrating its 47th concert season this year, Birch Creek continues to provide a student-to-faculty ratio of approximately...
A rezoning approval has paved the way for a commercial development backed by residential homes along the Town of Sevastopol’s highly visible Highway 42/57 corridor. The vacant land is located at 4115 Hwy 42/57, on the west side of the highway south of C&W Auto. The official approval from the Door County Board of Supervisors Tuesday was to rezone about 15 acres of land from countryside to commercial center, and about 17.5 acres from countryside to small estate.
Birdwatchers are familiar with the great variety of small songbirds that visit feeders and bird baths, but other nesting species here in northeastern Wisconsin are rarely seen. One of these is the black-crowned night-heron. This species usually breeds on the islands surrounding Door County or in dense marshes along the...
Gibraltar Area School District educators are preparing to offer public 4-year-old kindergarten (4K), making the district one of the last in the state to offer the program. But when 4K classes start Sept. 6, Gibraltar certainly will not be starting from scratch. New Gibraltar Elementary Principal Lauren Ward has taught...
