Obituary: David Noel Swingen

Obituary: Audrey D. (McKenna) Milbach
Audrey D. Milbach, 60 years, of Sturgeon Bay, died suddenly after being transferred to Door County Medical Center following a short illness, being diagnosed with cancer in February of this year. She was born October 15, 1961, in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Robert B. and Roberta I. (Hackl) McKenna....
Obituary: Judy (Dachelet) Jenquin
Judy Mary (Dachelet) Jenquin, 81, of Brussels, died on July 25, 2022, at her home after a brief battle with cancer. Mom loved to share beautiful memories of growing up on her family’s farm with her sister Bonnie who she loved dearly. In 1964, she married Tom Jenquin, they were married “49 ½” years until he passed away on May 1, 2012. Together they operated a cherry orchard and raised two children, Shelly Grovogel and John Jenquin. Mom was always there for us in good and hard times.
Obituary: L. John Fletcher
L. (Lewis) John Fletcher died at the age of 78 as the result of cancer. John was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO on August 22, 1943, the third of four children of the late Maxwell K. Fletcher, Jr. and Carol (Pettit) Fletcher. His father purchased Hotel du Nord in Sister Bay and the family arrived there from Kansas City in the middle of a snowstorm on January 4, 1954.
New Officers for AMVETS Post 51
In June, AMVETS Post 51 of Sturgeon Bay installed new officers for 2022-23. Inductees were (from left) Jim Newman, Pat McCarty, Jerry Nelson, Bob Konrad, Steve Kleist, Bob Gamble, Dean Krueger and Lynn Dettman. AMVETS is an organization for all military veterans with an honorable discharge.
Summer Nature Programs at Crossroads
Join Crossroads at Big Creek this week for one of its many nature-themed programs. Musicians Tad Greene and David LeFevre, along with puppeteer and storyteller Nancy Hawkins, will present songs and stories during Words in the Woods on July 29, 7-8 pm, in the outdoor amphitheater. Then stay for s’mores at the council ring campfire.
Coast Guard Person of the Year, Mariner Awards Dinner 2022
An award presentation and dinner honoring all nominees for the Mariner Awards and the Sturgeon Bay Area Coast Guard Person of the Year will be held Aug. 9. Hosted by the Door County Maritime Museum, Sturgeon Bay Coast Guard Committee and Sturgeon Bay Yacht Club, the Mariner Awards – one for a living recipient and a second given posthumously – recognize individuals who have had a significant, positive and lasting impact on the Door County maritime community.
Lake Wobegon Comes to Fish Creek: A conversation with Garrison Keillor
“Well, it’s been a quiet week in Lake Wobegon, Minnesota, my hometown, out there on the edge of the prairie.” From my college days on, the opening line about the latest news in the beloved, fictional town was synonymous with Saturday evenings. Having lived in Minnesota for the...
Bits & Bites
Enjoy a fun twist to dinner and a show at Northern Sky Theater’s Gould Theater, 9058 Cty A in Fish Creek. In addition to Food Truck Tuesdays – taking place Aug. 2, 16 and 30 and offering fare from Backbone Food Truck – the theater company is also partnering with Door County Cherry Hut and Wild Tomato Pizza to offer Takeout Tuesdays on July 26 and Aug. 9 and 23.
PODCAST: Lake Wobegon Comes to Fish Creek
“Well, it’s been a quiet week in Lake Wobegon, Minnesota, my hometown, out there on the edge of the prairie…” The News from Lake Wobegon comes to Fish Creek as Garrison Keillor, writer, humorist and radio personality — most well known for hosting A Prairie Home Companion — brings his tour to Door Community Auditorium July 30. In advance of the show, Arts & Entertainment editor Sara Rae Lancaster caught up with Keillor by phone to talk about the tour, how he approaches writing for the stage versus the page, and why getting older is the best exercise for learning to live in the moment.
Invitational, Community Mosaic Exhibits at the Hardy
The Hardy Gallery in Ephraim is displaying two annual exhibits until Aug. 28. The Collection Invitational & Collector’s Choice Benefit features two works from each invited artist. One is donated to the gallery’s silent auction, with all proceeds benefiting the gallery’s operation and programming, and in return, the second piece – similar in theme to the donated piece – is marked for sale at the artist’s request.
Midsummer’s Music Highlights Ukrainian Composter
Midsummer’s Music will conclude its July concerts with Homeland Sentiments, featuring works by Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko, Polish composer Philipp Scharwenka and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák that express love for their Eastern European origins. Musicians for the three concerts are David Perry and Ann Palen, violin;...
Wild Things: Kewaunee Fish Tops Record Field in K/D Salmon Tourney
In his 40 years as president of the committee that runs the Kewaunee/Door (K/D) County Salmon Tournament, Jerry MacMillin of Sturgeon Bay has seen and heard it all. Big fish spooling an entire reel? Uh huh. Would-be prizewinners straightening hooks or breaking lines? You bet. Anglers landing a fish that could have won or placed very high in the tournament if they’d have purchased a ticket? Sadly, yes.
Removal of Memorial Pole Opens Mysterious Past
“What the Door County Historical Society, the state historical society, and the Wisconsin Conservation Commission say may someday be forgotten. But may our acts and our deeds be an incentive to those who came after us to show their devotion to their worthy fellows.”. — C.E. Boughten, a newspaper editor...
Coming Up Next: Gin Mill Hollow at One Barrel Brewing
Among the many great things about Door County’s live music scene is the diversity among its venues. From orchestral performances to nationally recognized artists to local favorites, the county offers a musical feast of sound and place, and one music venue that seems to be increasing in popularity is the patio.
Fiddlefest Features Scandinavian Duo
The 10th annual Door County Nordic FiddleFest is planned for Aug. 17, 7 pm, at the Kress Pavilion, 7845 Church St. in Egg Harbor. This year’s free concert event features the duo Lynx Lynx, whose members are Vidar Skrede of Norway and Patrik Ahlberg of Sweden. These versatile performers blend and contrast with a wide variety of moods; a mix of fiddles, guitars and other stringed instruments; and both traditional and original tunes to explore Scandinavian folk music and the musical relationship between their two distinct cultures.
Mark Barker, the Ship Named After Him and Craftsmanship at Bay Shipbuilding
Mark W. Barker and some of his family members dedicated their lives to the maritime business, and he hopes that the new ship bearing his name, built in Sturgeon Bay, will sail the Great Lakes for years after he’s gone. “My father, when we were designing and contracting to...
Door County Grad Approaches a Decade of Teaching at an Elite Golf Facility
Steven Cox has chased and achieved many of his golf-related goals, which includes helping avid golfers realize their on-course dreams. The 2005 Gibraltar High School graduate has learned the golf business well, made great connections with the right people and established himself as a trusted instructor at one of America’s elite golf complexes. Cox has worked for nine years now at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, giving lessons, analyzing swings and assigning workout and practice regimens to help golfers play their best and enjoy the game for as long as possible. He’s even appeared on the Golf Channel.
Development Coming to Highway 42/57 in Sevastopol
A rezoning approval has paved the way for a commercial development backed by residential homes along the Town of Sevastopol’s highly visible Highway 42/57 corridor. The vacant land is located at 4115 Hwy 42/57, on the west side of the highway south of C&W Auto. The official approval from the Door County Board of Supervisors Tuesday was to rezone about 15 acres of land from countryside to commercial center, and about 17.5 acres from countryside to small estate.
Retired Charter Captain Donates Safety System
Retired dive-charter captain Jim Robinson recently donated his diver-recall system to the Door County Dive Team. The unit has an amplifier that’s mounted on the boat with a 60-foot cable that connects to an underwater speaker that can broadcast a siren – like those on police cars and fire trucks – almost 3,000 feet underwater. If divers are down and an emergency arises, the unit is activated to alert divers to surface and return to the boat. The unit also features other broadcast options that can be used for a variety of underwater communications and warnings.
From Egg Harbor to Rock Island
Learn about the history of Rock Island long before it became a state park during a special presentation from the Egg Harbor Historical Society on Aug. 16, 7 pm, at the Kress Pavilion, 7845 Church St. in Egg Harbor. Tim Sweet, who has invested years in preserving lighthouses and telling...
