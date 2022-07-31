Brand-New Rankings Reveal Connecticut's Wealthiest Counties

A new ranking shows how Connecticut counties stack up against one another when it comes to financial earnings.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, Stacker ranked counties by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

For comparison, the 2020 median household income in the United States was $67,521. In Connecticut, it was $79,043.

No. 5

Coming in at No. 5 was Hartford County , with a median household income of $76,259. That’s 4.5 percent below the state average and 17.3 percent above the national average.

Data showed that 37.9 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 4

At No. 4 was Litchfield County , with a median household income of $81,590. That’s 2.2 percent above the state average and 25.5 percent higher than the national average.

Data showed that 40.5 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 3

Middlesex County ranked as the third-wealthiest in Connecticut, with a median household income of $84,907. That’s 6.3 percent above the state average and 30.6 percent higher than the national average.

Data showed that 42.3 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 2

Tolland County ranked as the second-wealthiest, with a median household income of $87,809. That’s 10 percent above the state average and 35.1 percent higher than the national average.

Data showed that 43.8 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 1

Fairfield County ranked as the wealthiest county in the state, with a median household income of $97,539. That’s 22.1 percent above the state average and 50.1 percent higher than the national average.

Data showed that 49 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

See the complete ranking of Connecticut counties on Stacker’s website .