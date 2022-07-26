ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A ‘Living Wall’ At Texas A&M Could Be The Key To Smarter Cities

tamu.edu
 2 days ago

KBTX.com

Baylor Scott & White-College Station adds new expansion projects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Baylor Scott & White-College Station hospital is building a new clinic, while expanding on procedures in order to further their footprint in the Brazos Valley. As Bryan-College Station continues to expand with new residents, Baylor Scott & White has multiple projects underway. One project being...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota Examiner

TxDOT cable barrier part of #EndtheStreak

If you’ve traveled the 20-mile stretch of SH 6 between Navasota and College Station and wondered what’s going on the median, wonder no more! According to Bob Colwell, Public Information Officer for TxDOT’s Bryan District, cable median barriers are being installed. Colwell told the Examiner,. “The $1.5...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Wildfire along Old Reliance Road contained

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A wildfire that sparked up in the 7800 block of Old Reliance Road is contained, fire officials say. Fire officials say a construction company cutting rebar started the fire that burned an estimated 25 to 30 acres. An emergency alert went out Wednesday around 12 p.m....
BRYAN, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
kagstv.com

City of Bryan announces free microchip and rabies vaccination event

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan has announced a free microchip and rabies vaccination event happening next month at Sadie Thomas Memorial Park in Bryan. The Saturday, Aug. 13 event is from 8 a.m. until noon and is free for Bryan residents to take part in, provided they bring proof of residency.
BRYAN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

40,000 pounds of pineapple spills on Texas freeway after big rig wreck

A wreck involving two 18-wheelers caused nearly 20 tons of pineapple to spill onto a Texas freeway late Monday, July 25. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. near the Montgomery and Walker county line after an 18-wheeler carrying almost 40,000 pounds of fruit had a tire blowout, according to KVUE. The blowout reportedly caused the big rig to sway, rip the truck from the trailer, and cause the trailer to hit the freeway divider before rolling into the southbound lanes of I-45.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Texas A M#Living Systems#The Wall#Materials Science#Texas A M University
virtualbx.com

Huntsville High School Auditorium Addition – Huntsville ISD (Subbid)

Scope of work includes construction of a new 1,000 seat auditorium at Huntsville High School approximately 23,000 sf. Trades include; existing conditions; concrete; masonry; metals; wood, plastics and composites; thermal and moisture protection; openings; finishes; specialties; equipment; furnishings; conveying equipment; fire suppression; plumbing; mechanical; electrical; audio visual; electronic safety and security; earthwork; exterior improvements; and utilities.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KAGS

Update: The suspension of Ainias Smith has been lifted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ainias Smith's attorney, Craig Greening, informed KAGS news that Texas A&M has lifted the suspension on his client. July 20, Smith was arrested by Texas A&M police for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possessing marijuana, according to records. Smith was expected to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

TEEX public burn canceled due to lightning, sending dozens home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The annual fire school public demonstration held by TEEX was canceled just 30 minutes before it was set to start Wednesday evening due to a lightning strike near Brayton Fire Field. According to TEEX, the event will not be rescheduled. Dozens of people were told...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
KBTX.com

Be careful, mowing tall grass may start a fire!

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Since late June, firefighters in Brazos County have responded to more than 60 grass fires, and this doesn’t include fires in the cities of Bryan and College Station. Unfortunately, many of these fires were caused by human activities. Joe Boyd, the Fire Chief of...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Mowing may have ignited grass fire near Wellborn

WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a grass fire that sparked in the Wellborn area Tuesday afternoon on Frierson Road off Royder Road in south Brazos County. According to officials, the cause of the fire was due to an individual mowing. Officials relayed that firefighters have...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY RETURNS 40 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury meet on Tuesday and returned 40 indictments. Marcus Dewayne Brisco, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, by a Repeat Offender, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Repeat Offender.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
luxury-houses.net

A Commanding Custom Home in Bryan with Beautiful Outdoor Entertaining Area Come to The Market for Only $3,990,000

The Home in Bryan, a luxurious custom residence has a open concept great room complete with 20-foot ceilings, a beautifully designed pool and elegant outdoor entertaining area is now available for sale. This home located at 7163 Riverstone Dr, Bryan, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Cherry Ruffino (Phone: 979-691-4663) & Katie Ruffino (Phone: 979-412-0118) at Coldwell Banker Apex for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

28 ACRES BURN IN BURLESON CO. GRASS FIRE

A large grass fire Wednesday afternoon required the assistance of Burleson and Washington County firefighters. Units were dispatched to County Road 444 and FM 50 in Clay for a 28-acre grass fire that included 300 hay bales. The Snook, Somerville and Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded, along with the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR ASSOCIATION VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION NIGHT

The Washington County Fair Association is inviting their volunteers to an evening of dancing, drinks, snacks, and fellowship as part of their Volunteer Appreciation Night. Volunteer Appreciation Night is being held next Saturday, August 6, from 7:30-11pm at the Silverwings Ballroom. The evening will feature music from Cody Wayne. That...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

“ORIGINAL ROUND TOP ANTIQUES FAIR” UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP

The show that started it all over 50 years ago, the Original Round Top Antiques Fair, is now under new ownership. The Original Round Top Antiques Fair along with the Big Red Barn, the event center where the fair takes place, were purchased by Houston based real estate developer Paul Layne of Layne Property Owners.
ROUND TOP, TX

