A ‘Living Wall’ At Texas A&M Could Be The Key To Smarter Cities

A wreck involving two 18-wheelers caused nearly 20 tons of pineapple to spill onto a Texas freeway late Monday, July 25. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. near the Montgomery and Walker county line after an 18-wheeler carrying almost 40,000 pounds of fruit had a tire blowout, according to KVUE. The blowout reportedly caused the big rig to sway, rip the truck from the trailer, and cause the trailer to hit the freeway divider before rolling into the southbound lanes of I-45.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO