A ‘Living Wall’ At Texas A&M Could Be The Key To Smarter Cities

Related
KBTX.com
Baylor Scott & White-College Station adds new expansion projects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Baylor Scott & White-College Station hospital is building a new clinic, while expanding on procedures in order to further their footprint in the Brazos Valley. As Bryan-College Station continues to expand with new residents, Baylor Scott & White has multiple projects underway. One project being...
Navasota Examiner
TxDOT cable barrier part of #EndtheStreak
If you’ve traveled the 20-mile stretch of SH 6 between Navasota and College Station and wondered what’s going on the median, wonder no more! According to Bob Colwell, Public Information Officer for TxDOT’s Bryan District, cable median barriers are being installed. Colwell told the Examiner,. “The $1.5...
City of Marlin suffering from critical drought
Marlin finalized repairs to the Brazos river pump and is using it to help with the drought. But city officials are saying if residents don't comply with conserving water, they fear it may run out.
KBTX.com
Wildfire along Old Reliance Road contained
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A wildfire that sparked up in the 7800 block of Old Reliance Road is contained, fire officials say. Fire officials say a construction company cutting rebar started the fire that burned an estimated 25 to 30 acres. An emergency alert went out Wednesday around 12 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Bryan business gives back to Madison County cafe targeted with racist graffiti
MIDWAY, Texas (KBTX) - A week after vandals targeted the Horse Breakers Café in Downtown Midway with racist and vulgar graffiti, local businesses and community members want to send the message that there is no room for hate in the Brazos Valley. What once was a negative message spray...
kagstv.com
City of Bryan announces free microchip and rabies vaccination event
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan has announced a free microchip and rabies vaccination event happening next month at Sadie Thomas Memorial Park in Bryan. The Saturday, Aug. 13 event is from 8 a.m. until noon and is free for Bryan residents to take part in, provided they bring proof of residency.
40,000 pounds of pineapple spills on Texas freeway after big rig wreck
A wreck involving two 18-wheelers caused nearly 20 tons of pineapple to spill onto a Texas freeway late Monday, July 25. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. near the Montgomery and Walker county line after an 18-wheeler carrying almost 40,000 pounds of fruit had a tire blowout, according to KVUE. The blowout reportedly caused the big rig to sway, rip the truck from the trailer, and cause the trailer to hit the freeway divider before rolling into the southbound lanes of I-45.
KBTX.com
Amazon puts drone on display in College Station meet-and-greet event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Amazon Prime Air drone was at College Station City Hall while employees held a meet and greet event. This is what many were asking for when the city council approved a rezoning request for Amazon to build their site near Midtown. “We’ve brought the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
virtualbx.com
Huntsville High School Auditorium Addition – Huntsville ISD (Subbid)
Scope of work includes construction of a new 1,000 seat auditorium at Huntsville High School approximately 23,000 sf. Trades include; existing conditions; concrete; masonry; metals; wood, plastics and composites; thermal and moisture protection; openings; finishes; specialties; equipment; furnishings; conveying equipment; fire suppression; plumbing; mechanical; electrical; audio visual; electronic safety and security; earthwork; exterior improvements; and utilities.
KBTX.com
Ainias Smith’s attorney says Texas A&M suspension has been lifted
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KRIV’s Mark Berman is reporting that Ainias Smith’s suspension has been lifted and has been cleared to return to practice when Texas A&M opens up camp on August 3rd. Smith’s attorney Craig Greening says the move shows that the university believes in his innocence....
Update: The suspension of Ainias Smith has been lifted
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ainias Smith's attorney, Craig Greening, informed KAGS news that Texas A&M has lifted the suspension on his client. July 20, Smith was arrested by Texas A&M police for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possessing marijuana, according to records. Smith was expected to...
KBTX.com
TEEX public burn canceled due to lightning, sending dozens home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The annual fire school public demonstration held by TEEX was canceled just 30 minutes before it was set to start Wednesday evening due to a lightning strike near Brayton Fire Field. According to TEEX, the event will not be rescheduled. Dozens of people were told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Be careful, mowing tall grass may start a fire!
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Since late June, firefighters in Brazos County have responded to more than 60 grass fires, and this doesn’t include fires in the cities of Bryan and College Station. Unfortunately, many of these fires were caused by human activities. Joe Boyd, the Fire Chief of...
KBTX.com
Mowing may have ignited grass fire near Wellborn
WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a grass fire that sparked in the Wellborn area Tuesday afternoon on Frierson Road off Royder Road in south Brazos County. According to officials, the cause of the fire was due to an individual mowing. Officials relayed that firefighters have...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY RETURNS 40 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet on Tuesday and returned 40 indictments. Marcus Dewayne Brisco, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, by a Repeat Offender, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Repeat Offender.
luxury-houses.net
A Commanding Custom Home in Bryan with Beautiful Outdoor Entertaining Area Come to The Market for Only $3,990,000
The Home in Bryan, a luxurious custom residence has a open concept great room complete with 20-foot ceilings, a beautifully designed pool and elegant outdoor entertaining area is now available for sale. This home located at 7163 Riverstone Dr, Bryan, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Cherry Ruffino (Phone: 979-691-4663) & Katie Ruffino (Phone: 979-412-0118) at Coldwell Banker Apex for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bryan.
kwhi.com
28 ACRES BURN IN BURLESON CO. GRASS FIRE
A large grass fire Wednesday afternoon required the assistance of Burleson and Washington County firefighters. Units were dispatched to County Road 444 and FM 50 in Clay for a 28-acre grass fire that included 300 hay bales. The Snook, Somerville and Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded, along with the...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR ASSOCIATION VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION NIGHT
The Washington County Fair Association is inviting their volunteers to an evening of dancing, drinks, snacks, and fellowship as part of their Volunteer Appreciation Night. Volunteer Appreciation Night is being held next Saturday, August 6, from 7:30-11pm at the Silverwings Ballroom. The evening will feature music from Cody Wayne. That...
kwhi.com
“ORIGINAL ROUND TOP ANTIQUES FAIR” UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP
The show that started it all over 50 years ago, the Original Round Top Antiques Fair, is now under new ownership. The Original Round Top Antiques Fair along with the Big Red Barn, the event center where the fair takes place, were purchased by Houston based real estate developer Paul Layne of Layne Property Owners.
Comments / 0