Indiana total abortion ban; Museum of Diversity – WABE

WLFI.com
Indiana residents, businesses express concern over S.B. 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Senate is preparing for a busy finish to the first week of Governor Eric Holcomb's special session. Hoosiers are continuing to express concerns over the proposed abortion bill that has taken center stage at the statehouse. Senate will open debate on Senate Bill One the proposed bill which would ban nearly all abortions in the state.
An Indiana Doctor Speaks Out on Abortion, and Pays a Price
Three weeks before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, donned her white lab coat, put her infant daughter into a front-pack baby carrier and joined a few colleagues who marched to the state Capitol, hoping to deliver a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Washington Examiner
Indiana's legal fight highlights the absurdity of the transgender movement
Indiana is mired in a legal fight over transgender athletes, and every detail is more absurd than the last. The state’s ban on men and boys playing on women’s and girls’ sports teams is being challenged in court. A federal judge ruled that a 10-year-old boy must be allowed to rejoin his girls’ softball team, not even a month after Indiana’s ban took effect. The law was passed over the veto of GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb, who ludicrously claimed back in March that the current policies put in place by the state made the law unnecessary, because no male athletes had tried to compete in women’s sports before.
WTHR
Criminal language in proposed Indiana abortion bill
Republican lawmakers have said the bill won't criminalize women seeking an abortion. But language in the bill does include discussion of a crime.
LIVESTREAM: Special session reaches second reading of abortion, taxpayer refund bills
Indiana legislators are scheduled to meet for the fourth day of the special session.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Fair keeps ‘no weapons’ policy despite permitless carry law
INDINAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite Indiana’s new permitless carry law, the state fair that opens Friday will continue its “no weapons” policy, says the chief marketing and sales officer for the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Anna Whelchel said Thursday, “We do have magnetometers at all of our entry...
wrtv.com
AG Rokita files "consumer complaint" notice to Dr. Caitlin Bernard, attorney disputes claims
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, according to attorney Kathleen DeLaney of DeLaney & DeLaney LLC, Dr. Caitlin Bernard received six “consumer complaint” notices from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R). Bernard is the Indianapolis-based OB-GYN who recently made headlines after reports that she provided an abortion to a...
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law involving minors takes effect
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - An abortion-related law is taking effect in Indiana after a federal appeals court ruling. The law requires parents to be notified if their child under age 18 receives an abortion. The attorney general says Indiana law generally requires consent for such procedures. However, there was...
Indiana Republicans struggle to find abortion ban agreement
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana Republican lawmakers on Tuesday narrowly advanced a plan to ban nearly all abortions in the state, despite opposition from abortion-rights supporters, who say the bill goes too far, and anti-abortion activists, who say it doesn't go far enough. Chants from anti-abortion activists, such...
WTHI
Online petition gathers thousands of signatures, calls for Indiana lawmakers to guarantee women's fundamental rights
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As the special session in Indianapolis continues, so do calls for action from both pro-life and pro-choice advocates. The Indiana Democratic Women's Coalition demands a guarantee of women's fundamental rights. The group has launched a state-wide, online petition drive. The petition calls for health care and...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana abortion debate causing family division for a daughter and her state senator father
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The abortion debate continues and for some Hoosiers it’s been crossing family lines. WTHR in Indianapolis interviewed 40-year-old Jessica Doriot at the statehouse rally on Monday. Her father is Indiana State Senator Blake Doriot (R-Goshen). “I felt that passion today,” Jessica...
spectrumnews1.com
AG Cameron joins group challenge to USDA rule protecting LGBTQ kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Republican attorneys general, including Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is suing the USDA over a policy prohibiting the discrimination of LGBTQ children. The policy specifically involves the national school lunch program. The Biden administration put the rule in place after a 2020 U.S....
Indiana Republicans pass abortion bill
INDIANPOLIS, Ind. (WTVO) — Republican lawmakers in Indiana narrowly advanced a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state. A special committee voted seven to five in favor of the proposal. It prohibits abortions, except in cases of rape or if the mother’s life is in danger. The bill was met with protests […]
wfyi.org
A new Indiana law cracks down on enrollment incentives. Is it being enforced?
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. A new Indiana law strengthens previous bans on schools offering gifts or perks to parents in exchange for enrolling their students. But so far, officials don’t appear to be enforcing the stricter provision at schools that receive public money.
Abortion access debate hits close to home for state senator and his daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — No matter what side of the abortion access debate people stood on, advocates from both sides stood outside the same Senate chamber Monday, often feet from each other, shouting their position, with passion and conviction. Both had the same goal: to make sure the lawmakers inside the...
wibqam.com
Indiana lawmakers add criminal penalties, tighter restrictions to proposed abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that would ban abortion with limited exceptions. Republican members of the Senate Rules committee approved changes to the legislation Tuesday that would narrow those exceptions further and add criminal penalties. The bill allows exceptions for rape, incest and substantial...
WANE-TV
Governor candidate Doden wants zero cost adoptions in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Eric Doden said he first proposed a Zero Cost Adoption plan a year ago. Now, as Indiana lawmakers consider abortion restrictions, Doden said Monday the need for his plan is even greater. “I am hopeful the legislature will pass this important policy during the...
Let’s Not Wait to Send a Billion Bucks Back to Hoosiers
When the State of Indiana officially closed our fiscal books on June 30, we collected $1.24 billion dollars more than was last forecasted, which has created over $6 billion in reserves. In short, Indiana’s economy continues an unprecedented growth rate, thanks to employers and employees investing their time and talent right here at home.
Little boy's legacy is saving other Hoosier children
INDIANAPOLIS — A family's push to get an Indiana law that added three rare, genetic diseases to Indiana's newborn screening panel is paying off. Bryce Clausen was diagnosed with Krabbe disease, a rare, genetic neurological disorder, when it was too late for treatment. He died from it in April 2019.
