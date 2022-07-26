Indiana total abortion ban; Museum of Diversity – WABE

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLFI.com

Indiana residents, businesses express concern over S.B. 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Senate is preparing for a busy finish to the first week of Governor Eric Holcomb's special session. Hoosiers are continuing to express concerns over the proposed abortion bill that has taken center stage at the statehouse. Senate will open debate on Senate Bill One the proposed bill which would ban nearly all abortions in the state.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Indiana's legal fight highlights the absurdity of the transgender movement

Indiana is mired in a legal fight over transgender athletes, and every detail is more absurd than the last. The state’s ban on men and boys playing on women’s and girls’ sports teams is being challenged in court. A federal judge ruled that a 10-year-old boy must be allowed to rejoin his girls’ softball team, not even a month after Indiana’s ban took effect. The law was passed over the veto of GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb, who ludicrously claimed back in March that the current policies put in place by the state made the law unnecessary, because no male athletes had tried to compete in women’s sports before.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law involving minors takes effect

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - An abortion-related law is taking effect in Indiana after a federal appeals court ruling. The law requires parents to be notified if their child under age 18 receives an abortion. The attorney general says Indiana law generally requires consent for such procedures. However, there was...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

The legislature’s big mistake is coming “in the air tonight”

“I can feel it coming in the air tonight,” went the classic Phil Collins song from 1981. That’s right, it rang out on repeat all four of my high school years. It’s often referred to as his signature song, and there are plenty of theories as to what it means. Spoiler alert! Collins has often […] The post The legislature’s big mistake is coming “in the air tonight” appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Indiana Republicans struggle to find abortion ban agreement

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana Republican lawmakers on Tuesday narrowly advanced a plan to ban nearly all abortions in the state, despite opposition from abortion-rights supporters, who say the bill goes too far, and anti-abortion activists, who say it doesn't go far enough. Chants from anti-abortion activists, such...
INDIANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

AG Cameron joins group challenge to USDA rule protecting LGBTQ kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Republican attorneys general, including Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is suing the USDA over a policy prohibiting the discrimination of LGBTQ children. The policy specifically involves the national school lunch program. The Biden administration put the rule in place after a 2020 U.S....
KENTUCKY STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Indiana Republicans pass abortion bill

INDIANPOLIS, Ind. (WTVO) — Republican lawmakers in Indiana narrowly advanced a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state. A special committee voted seven to five in favor of the proposal. It prohibits abortions, except in cases of rape or if the mother’s life is in danger. The bill was met with protests […]
wfyi.org

A new Indiana law cracks down on enrollment incentives. Is it being enforced?

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. A new Indiana law strengthens previous bans on schools offering gifts or perks to parents in exchange for enrolling their students. But so far, officials don’t appear to be enforcing the stricter provision at schools that receive public money.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Governor candidate Doden wants zero cost adoptions in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Eric Doden said he first proposed a Zero Cost Adoption plan a year ago. Now, as Indiana lawmakers consider abortion restrictions, Doden said Monday the need for his plan is even greater. “I am hopeful the legislature will pass this important policy during the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Little boy's legacy is saving other Hoosier children

INDIANAPOLIS — A family's push to get an Indiana law that added three rare, genetic diseases to Indiana's newborn screening panel is paying off. Bryce Clausen was diagnosed with Krabbe disease, a rare, genetic neurological disorder, when it was too late for treatment. He died from it in April 2019.
INDIANA STATE

