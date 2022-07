It only took a couple of days of training camp for Pittsburgh Steelers fans to decide they’ve seen enough of Mitchell Trubisky. During the second day of Steelers’ training camp, Trubisky was taking first-team reps with the rest of Pittsburgh’s starters but got off to a bit of a rocky start. After back-to-back incompletions on his first two pass attempts, one fan in attendance could be heard calling for Kenny Pickett to take over, per Brooke Pryor.

