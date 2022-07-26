Training camp practice begins in Green Bay

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Packers Announce Injury News For Sammy Watkins
The Green Bay Packers are expecting big things out of veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Unfortunately, he's not exactly hitting the ground running. The NFC North franchise has placed the veteran Watkins on the non-football injury list. He won't be practicing with the Packers to start training camp. The good...
Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones puts Mike McCarthy on notice to open training camp
It took Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones roughly five minutes into his training camp press conference on Tuesday to make some news around the NFL. With Dallas opening camp in Southern California, Jones joined head coach Mike McCarthy in answering questions. He immediately touched on the latter’s job security, failing to mince words in the process. It was prime Jerry Jones.
Former NFL Star Quarterback Brett Favre’s Daughter Hilariously Calls Him Out for Being Cheap
With the Green Bay Packers, Brett Favre earned more than $97 million. Over the course of his career with four teams, Favre made roughly $137 million. That only includes NFL contract earnings, too. But his bank account bursting at the seams isn’t preventing his daughter from calling her old man “cheap.”
Vikings GM Has Brutally Honest Admission About Kirk Cousins
Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have hired a new general manager, a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator. Despite all these monumental changes to the organization, the team is still rocking with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. First-year GM Kwesi Adofo-Mansah seems unsure if this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Seahawks Retirement News
On Wednesday, linebacker K.J. Wright signed a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks so he can officially retire as a member of the team. Wright first arrived in Seattle in 2011. In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, he had 941 combined tackles, 54 passes defended, 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and six interceptions.
Look: DK Metcalf Makes Decision On Seahawks Training Camp
It's been a turbulent offseason in Seattle, but the Seahawks finally received some good news this Tuesday night. D.K. Metcalf has reported to the team's training camp. And although it's unclear whether or not he'll participate, it's a sign of commitment to the NFC West organization. "D.K. Metcalf has reported...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Chryst comments on resignation, investigation surrounding Bill Sheridan
Wisconsin had to make a coaching change during the offseason after ILB coach Bill Sheridan stepped down. In a recent interview at B1G Media Days on Wednesday, Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst stated that he wasn’t happy with how the situation was handled according to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Best Chicago Bears Twitter follows for training camp 2022
Chicago Bears training camp is officially upon us as players report to Halas Hall on Tuesday with practices officially beginning on Wednesday. There are already a number of storylines coming out of Lake Forest this week and more are well on the way. Linebacker Roquan Smith’s possible holdout and defensive end Robert Quinn’s status will be top-of-mind for fans heading into camp. Meanwhile, position battles and roster spot competition will ramp up when practices get underway.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 major Raiders training camp takeaways from Day 6
As training camp roars on in Las Vegas, things get real with Raiders players breaking out the pads for the first time. Just one day after hosting an indoor practice, many significant events began developing on Wednesday. For Raider Nation, a lot of these events are exciting. Offensively, one unexpected...
KJ Wright retires a Seattle Seahawk after more than a decade in the NFL
One of the great NFL careers for a former Mississippi State player in the last decade is coming to an end and just how he wanted it. KJ Wright signed a one-day contract with his beloved Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday ending a career that would span 11 seasons. He started as a Seahawk and played all but one season with Seattle and he got to end his career with the franchise that brought him in over a decade ago.
Alberts talks upcoming season, challenge ahead for Frost, staff
INDIANAPOLIS — With Nebraska set to hold its first football practice of fall camp on Wednesday in Lincoln, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts spelled out the challenge ahead for Scott Frost and his staff, as Nebraska prepares for its week zero opener with Northwestern. He said there is a...
247Sports
Packers: The financial damages caused by David Bakhtiari’s ACL injury
When the Packers came to an agreement with superstar LT David Bakhtiari on a 4-year contract worth over $100 million, there was hardly a critic in sight. And for good reason. Bakhtiari was about as safe of a bet as you could ever hope for when it comes to handing out money. When the deal was made in November 2020, he was widely regarded as the best left tackle in all of football, and given the reputation of All-Pro linemen being able to sustain elite level play well into their 30's, there was hardly a bad word you could say about this deal for either side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reporter shares the 6 schools Big Ten is considering for expansion
The Big Ten’s unexpected expansion into the Pac-12 was certainly a major moment for the future of the NCAA. However, few believe the conference is done expanding if the conditions are right. The Big Ten is casting a wide net as it considers further expansion, with six schools on...
Big things to know from Packers' first training camp practice of 2022
The Green Bay Packers opened training camp on Wednesday morning at Ray Nitschke Field. Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur spoke with reporters before practice, giving updates on players coming off the PUP list, David Bakhtiari’s injury status, Elgton Jenkins’ recovery status, Christian Watson’s injury and the state of the wide receiver room entering camp.
Packers.com
Packers Training Camp, presented by Bellin Health, features fan activities beginning Wednesday, July 27
Packers Training Camp, presented by Bellin Health, begins on Wednesday, July 27, and fans are invited to join the team at practice and enjoy a variety of activities to celebrate the return of football. Ahead of the first practice at 10:30 a.m. on July 27, the Packers and American Family...
Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt attends training camp
A former head coach is in the building. Dave Wannstedt, former head coach of the Chicago Bears from 1993-98, was present at Halas Hall for Thursday's practice during training camp. Wannstedt coached at several universities before serving as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, the head coach of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Best free-agent offensive linemen who could provide depth for Packers
The Green Bay Packers are entering training camp without their two best offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered at the end of the 2020 season. Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL last November and will not be ready to play until midseason. Last year, Yosh Nijman did an adequate job at left tackle, but the line also lost Lucas Patrick and Billy Turner in free agency. While the team has added Sean Rhyan and Zach Tom via the draft, there are still some questions about the Packers' offensive line depth, particularly at the tackle position.
Packers Add Cornerback, Release Three Rookies
The team also made official the signings of receiver Osirus Mitchell and offensive lineman Ty Clary.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Poles and Eberflus Discuss The Team As Training Camp Begins
As the Chicago Bears start training camp, general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus discuss the state of the team. Well, training camp is here. The Chicago Bears start camp today. That means the regular season is around the corner. The fans get to see how the team progresses and give their opinions on who is doing well or struggling. They no longer have to depend on media reports to tell them.
ESPN
Green Bay Packers All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari had another knee procedure; no timetable for return
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- There's finally an explanation for why Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari still isn't back from his torn ACL of 573 days ago: He had another knee procedure -- which would be at least his third known surgery since the initial injury on Dec. 31, 2020.
Comments / 0