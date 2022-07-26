ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Training camp practice begins in Green Bay

Packers.com
 2 days ago

The Spun

Packers Announce Injury News For Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers are expecting big things out of veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Unfortunately, he's not exactly hitting the ground running. The NFC North franchise has placed the veteran Watkins on the non-football injury list. He won't be practicing with the Packers to start training camp. The good...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Vikings GM Has Brutally Honest Admission About Kirk Cousins

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have hired a new general manager, a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator. Despite all these monumental changes to the organization, the team is still rocking with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. First-year GM Kwesi Adofo-Mansah seems unsure if this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Spun

Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Seahawks Retirement News

On Wednesday, linebacker K.J. Wright signed a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks so he can officially retire as a member of the team. Wright first arrived in Seattle in 2011. In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, he had 941 combined tackles, 54 passes defended, 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and six interceptions.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: DK Metcalf Makes Decision On Seahawks Training Camp

It's been a turbulent offseason in Seattle, but the Seahawks finally received some good news this Tuesday night. D.K. Metcalf has reported to the team's training camp. And although it's unclear whether or not he'll participate, it's a sign of commitment to the NFC West organization. "D.K. Metcalf has reported...
SEATTLE, WA
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Chryst comments on resignation, investigation surrounding Bill Sheridan

Wisconsin had to make a coaching change during the offseason after ILB coach Bill Sheridan stepped down. In a recent interview at B1G Media Days on Wednesday, Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst stated that he wasn’t happy with how the situation was handled according to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Chicago Bears Twitter follows for training camp 2022

Chicago Bears training camp is officially upon us as players report to Halas Hall on Tuesday with practices officially beginning on Wednesday. There are already a number of storylines coming out of Lake Forest this week and more are well on the way. Linebacker Roquan Smith’s possible holdout and defensive end Robert Quinn’s status will be top-of-mind for fans heading into camp. Meanwhile, position battles and roster spot competition will ramp up when practices get underway.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Curly Lambeau
ClutchPoints

3 major Raiders training camp takeaways from Day 6

As training camp roars on in Las Vegas, things get real with Raiders players breaking out the pads for the first time. Just one day after hosting an indoor practice, many significant events began developing on Wednesday. For Raider Nation, a lot of these events are exciting. Offensively, one unexpected...
LAS VEGAS, NV
247Sports

KJ Wright retires a Seattle Seahawk after more than a decade in the NFL

One of the great NFL careers for a former Mississippi State player in the last decade is coming to an end and just how he wanted it. KJ Wright signed a one-day contract with his beloved Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday ending a career that would span 11 seasons. He started as a Seahawk and played all but one season with Seattle and he got to end his career with the franchise that brought him in over a decade ago.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Packers: The financial damages caused by David Bakhtiari’s ACL injury

When the Packers came to an agreement with superstar LT David Bakhtiari on a 4-year contract worth over $100 million, there was hardly a critic in sight. And for good reason. Bakhtiari was about as safe of a bet as you could ever hope for when it comes to handing out money. When the deal was made in November 2020, he was widely regarded as the best left tackle in all of football, and given the reputation of All-Pro linemen being able to sustain elite level play well into their 30's, there was hardly a bad word you could say about this deal for either side.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt attends training camp

A former head coach is in the building. Dave Wannstedt, former head coach of the Chicago Bears from 1993-98, was present at Halas Hall for Thursday's practice during training camp. Wannstedt coached at several universities before serving as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, the head coach of the...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Best free-agent offensive linemen who could provide depth for Packers

The Green Bay Packers are entering training camp without their two best offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered at the end of the 2020 season. Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL last November and will not be ready to play until midseason. Last year, Yosh Nijman did an adequate job at left tackle, but the line also lost Lucas Patrick and Billy Turner in free agency. While the team has added Sean Rhyan and Zach Tom via the draft, there are still some questions about the Packers' offensive line depth, particularly at the tackle position.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Poles and Eberflus Discuss The Team As Training Camp Begins

As the Chicago Bears start training camp, general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus discuss the state of the team. Well, training camp is here. The Chicago Bears start camp today. That means the regular season is around the corner. The fans get to see how the team progresses and give their opinions on who is doing well or struggling. They no longer have to depend on media reports to tell them.
CHICAGO, IL

