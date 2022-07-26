Training camp practice begins in Green Bay

When the Packers came to an agreement with superstar LT David Bakhtiari on a 4-year contract worth over $100 million, there was hardly a critic in sight. And for good reason. Bakhtiari was about as safe of a bet as you could ever hope for when it comes to handing out money. When the deal was made in November 2020, he was widely regarded as the best left tackle in all of football, and given the reputation of All-Pro linemen being able to sustain elite level play well into their 30's, there was hardly a bad word you could say about this deal for either side.

