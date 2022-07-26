Perfect Pitch

Tyler Anderson and two relievers — including infielder Hanser Alberto — combined on a seven-hitter, and the Los Angeles Dodgers used another quick start to rout the sloppy Colorado Rockies 13-0 on Thursday night.Trea Turner had three hits for Los Angeles, including a three-run double. Gavin Lux also had three hits, and Will Smith finished with two hits and three RBIs.A day after racing to a 6-0 first-inning lead against Washington while snapping a two-game skid, the MLB-leading Dodgers scored two runs in the first and four in the second against José Ureña (1-3). LA's 10th win in 12 games...

