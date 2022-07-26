ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CO

Perfect Pitch

By Stewart Schley
cobizmag.com
 2 days ago

CBS LA

Anderson, Dodgers rout Rockies 13-0 to open 12-game lead

Tyler Anderson and two relievers — including infielder Hanser Alberto — combined on a seven-hitter, and the Los Angeles Dodgers used another quick start to rout the sloppy Colorado Rockies 13-0 on Thursday night.Trea Turner had three hits for Los Angeles, including a three-run double. Gavin Lux also had three hits, and Will Smith finished with two hits and three RBIs.A day after racing to a 6-0 first-inning lead against Washington while snapping a two-game skid, the MLB-leading Dodgers scored two runs in the first and four in the second against José Ureña (1-3). LA's 10th win in 12 games...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Empty Bleachers: Coaching through chaos in 2020

(Editor’s note): This is the second part of a series that examines the “Empty Bleachers” of high school sports during 2020 at the peak of COVID-19. This story explores how coaches navigated the chaos with no physical practices or games, all while having no answers that they could provide their players about the future. To check out the first story titled “Empty Bleachers: A series on the 2020 experience of local high school athletics,” click here.
MONROVIA, CA

