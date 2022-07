Raise your hand if your Instagram feed seems to have a mind of its own lately. If you’ve noticed some changes over the past few months, especially a major shift to video content on your IG feed, you’re not alone. You’re also not the only one who isn’t exactly hype about it. The Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, took to the platform in a July 26 video to address concerns and changes to the app. His announcement about Instagram videos confirms major feed changes are coming — and you might not be pleased about it. Here are all the updates Mosseri dished on in his announcement.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO