Traffic Alert

Fatal accident on I-95 in Georgia – ‘1 dead and 12 hurt’ with highway CLOSED near Jacksonville during July 4 traffic
A MULTI-VEHICLE crash left at least one person dead and several others injured on a highway on Friday afternoon during the Fourth of July weekend. Reports say 12 people were rushed to the hospital after the crash near the Florida-Georgia border on I-95 southbound as many drivers were headed to the Sunshine State for vacation.
Fatal motorcycle crash closes 3 southbound lanes of U.S. 19 near Alderman
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on southbound U.S. 19 near Alderman Road that has caused three of four traffic lanes to be closed. The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. north of Alderman. Troopers have the three outside lanes closed, though the inside lane is open.
