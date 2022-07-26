Casting your Vote in the 2022 Primary Election

Related
Cayetano and Kahele team up to question Green’s finances
Democratic candidates for governor, Vicky Cayetano and Kai Kahele are teaming up and raising questions about the front runner, Lt. Governor Josh Green’s finances, Green for his part said there is no smoking gun.
Answers to why Maui has long TSA lines
Maui travelers have been complaining about the long TSA line, saying they've waited three hours.
NIMBY worsening Hawaii’s housing crisis
NIMBY -- or not in my back yard, is a phrase that isn't unique to Hawaii but it has sunk its fair share of affordable housing developments in the islands, and experts are worried it could be a massive barrier to solving our affordable housing crisis.
Do you know the history of Buffalo Soldiers in Hawaii?
July 28 is observed as Buffalo Soldiers Day, a day to commemorate the formation of the first Army regiments comprised of Black and African American Soldiers.
Hawaii gets last shipment of coal: Expect to pay more
Hawaii is receiving its final shipment of coal this week, which Gov. David Ige called a huge step forward in the state's transition to clean energy.
Federal Fire Department Hawaii answers call to help
The Department of Defense (DoD) is shining a light on the efforts of Navy Region Hawaii’s Federal Fire Department (FFD) in rendering aid to communities on Oahu.
Hawaii is the most expensive state for energy costs
Hawaii is the most expensive state for both monthly electricity costs at and natural gas bills.
LIST: Hawaii jobs that make more than 100k
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Looking for a career change that will guarantee a larger income? Hawaii has been reported to be the most expensive state to live in and in order to live comfortably, you’ll need to be making well above minimum wage. From buying milk and eggs to...
Katherine Kealoha requests release from custody
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a letter to District Court, Katherine Kealoha requested that she be released from custody for ineffective counsel. Citing new case law, Kealoha wrote that her appeal was not filed timely by her attorney, Earle Partington–whose hiring, Kealoha wrote, was for that exact intent. She stated that upon her arriving back in […]
Hawaii police get big bump in pay with new contract
Hawaii police to receive the highest pay increase for first responders after their contract was finalized in arbitration Tuesday, that's according to SHOPO President Robert Cavaco
Maui residents beware of fake auto insurance cards
Fake auto insurance cards are circulating the Island of Maui.
Big Island, Maui residents may face service issues
The Hawaii Police Department was informed by Hawaiian Telcom that a construction company accidentally cut a fiber line in West Hawaii on Tuesday, July 26.
Hawaii reports 4,075 COVID cases, 23 new deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 4,075 new coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 2,719 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 542 on the Big Island, 176 on Kauai, five on […]
Don’t swim in fresh water with an open cut in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON) – Have you ever heard of Leptospirosis? It’s a bacterial disease that impacts humans and animals in Hawaii. The disease occurs all over the world but is most common in warm climates. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle pain, sweating, vomiting and pain behind the eyes.
Long lines at Maui airport means standing in the heat for hours
Videos of long lines at the Kahului Airport surfaced this past week, calling attention to the need for improvements.
Attention Daiso Hawaii shoppers: Prices are going up
Commonly referred to as the “Japanese dollar store,” most items are priced under $2.
A small ‘win’ for Hawaii drivers paying at the pump
Finally, Hawaii is getting some financial relief when it comes to filling up the gas tank.
Living in Hawaii means expensive self-storage units
A 10×10 storage unit in Honolulu, Hawaii, which is the most expensive self-storage market nationally, hovers around $300 per month
Researchers work on treating sickly trees in Hawaii
A sickly-looking tree in Waikiki caught the attention of one of KHON2's viewers, who sent in a Report It to find out more.
Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand celebrates 48 years in Hawaii
It's one of the world's longest running LGBTQ+ bars, serving aloha for all who come in.
