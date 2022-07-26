ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Edge, NJ

Zymm Food in River Edge is Sweetens its Menu

By Boozy Burbs
boozyburbs.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boozyburbs.com

Local Cafe is Expanding to Downtown Tenafly

Cafe Trois, a coffee shop and eatery, is coming to downtown Tenafly. This is their third location with operations for some time in both Northvale and Fort Lee. The menu includes coffee drinks and French pastries along with items like omelets, salads and sandwiches. No word yet on an opening...
TENAFLY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Guy Fieri Highlights Another New Jersey Eatery on Food Network

I love to eat. I know you are supposed to "eat to live not live to eat" but whoever said that is clearly not from Jersey. Cooking and eating are how we relate to one another, show our love, and celebrate. We always love hearing about a "must eat" food stop because who has time to get something so important wrong? That is just one reason why we love Food Networks' Guy Fieri.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Whole Foods opens another N.J. grocery store

Grocery retailer Whole Foods Market opened another store in New Jersey on Wednesday. The new 47,790-square-foot supermarket is located at 500 Chestnut Ridge Rd. in Woodcliff Lake. It is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Whole Foods offers a variety of organic and conventional groceries,...
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
River Edge, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Food Hall Opens at American Dream in East Rutherford

As part of its ongoing mix of shopping, dining, entertainment and attractions, American Dream in East Rutherford (Website) has announced the opening of The Food Hall at American Dream. The Food Hall features seven new culinary options across 10,000 square feet of seating and games, including an oversized corn hole,...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Former Gas Station to Be Restaurant and Bar in Piermont

Otto’s Full Service, a new American Restaurant & Bar, is coming to Piermont. It’s housed inside a former gas station that dates back to the 1920’s and is named for Otto, the man who owned and operated the gas station. It’s expected to open sometime this summer...
PIERMONT, NY
New Jersey 101.5

A great brunch spot with 3 locations in New Jersey (Opinion)

If you’re looking for an awesome spot to get brunch, consider visiting Toast with locations in Montclair, Red Bank, and Asbury Park. This weekend I was craving a good breakfast so I decided to visit the Montclair location. I hadn’t been to Toast before, but I had heard great things. This included many people raving about their red velvet pancakes and the carrot cake pancakes. I’m not a red velvet or carrot cake girl but I loved the uniqueness of such dishes. Many say the pancakes are super fluffy, too.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Travel Maven

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest rated seafood restaurants throughout the whole state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Vegan#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Zymm Food#Menu#Zymm Pickles Pretzels#Nj
The Staten Island Advance

A peek inside an Amazon Fresh store: Is the new supermarket concept coming to Staten Island?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Amazon Fresh made its highly anticipated debut in New Jersey last week, opening an expansive store in Paramus on Ridgewood Avenue, NJ.com has reported. And while the 40,000-square-foot supermarket, equipped with Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Dash Carts and several private label food brands, is making a big splash in the Garden State, attracting customers from throughout the Tristate area, it also serves as a good indicator of the shopping experience that could soon be coming to Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Shop Has State’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

The people over at Yelp have shared their list of the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in Every State (Read Full List). Chocolate chip cookies are a “mainstay” with plenty of options out there to choose from — plus August 4th is approaching which is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Fig & Tomato, Hillsdale, NJ

Fig & Tomato, an Italian European eatery, has opened in Hillsdale. The restaurant is from the team behind Cork & Crust and Raw Oyster Bar & Italian Kitchen in Harrington Park. They’ve replaced shuttered Southern Italian restaurant Della Cucina, which itself opened seven years ago. Similar to their other...
HILLSDALE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
morrisfocus.com

Bill & Harry Chinese Cuisine: Morris County’s Most Admired Authentic Chinese Cuisine

MORRIS COUNTY — As usual, my hungry foodie group and I were in search mode for our next visit to one of the area’s great arrays of ethnic eateries. The consensus led us to the highly rated and well respected, Bill & Harry Chinese Cuisine in East Hanover. This small, unassuming, storefront, with a simple sign, is situated right on Route 10 East in one of those small highway strip malls which are scattered throughout New Jersey, right next to McDonald’s. I suggest you stay alert, or you might drive right by it without even noticing, and that would be a shame because you would be missing out on some of the best ethnic Chinese food in Morris County, if not in all of New Jersey.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Legendary New Jersey pizzeria is sold after 60 years

Very few businesses can stay in the family for 60 years, but Pizza Town USA in Elmwood Park did. But that has changed now as the owners, Michelle and Bruce Tomo have sold the beloved pizzeria. Bruce’s dad, Raymond, founded the restaurant 64 years ago in the same location where...
NJ.com

N.J. wedding venue announces closure after 16 years

Sterling Gardens, a wedding venue and banquet hall in Matawan, has announced it is shuttering. For 16 years, the venue held weddings, luncheons and other events. It is located at 227 Freneau Avenue. The company said in a Facebook post on July 24 that the pandemic “has taken its toll...
MATAWAN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy