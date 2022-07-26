Leland's Fishtown Receives National Recognition

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
interlochenpublicradio.org
Affordable housing projects underway in Traverse City
Construction workers took a break while Traverse City leaders toured what will soon be a four story affordable housing complex overlooking the Boardman River. Two Traverse City affordable housing projects are expected to be complete within the year, bringing in more than 100 new apartments. The area is the second fastest growing in the state and is desperate for more year-round rentals.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Traverse City needs trees, but it’s not as easy as just planting more
Nobody alive today in the Grand Traverse Bay region remembers the state of the area’s trees prior to the arrival of European loggers to Northern Michigan in the early 19th century. Back then, dense forests were interspersed with small farms maintained by the area’s indigenous people. Now, of course,...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan fisheries get a boost in state budget
Repairs and upgrades are planned for Michigan's fish hatcheries, which are crucial to the state's $7 billion sport fishing industry. The state’s 2023 budget provides $34 million for fish production and research. Most of those funds will be used for backlogged maintenance projects. “There’s nothing super flashy about them,”...
Recycling improvements in Michigan
Recycling can vary a lot by where you live, but Michigan as a state increased its recycling rate from 14% to 19% the past few years.
Mackinac Bridge Authority opposes legislation to allow farm equipment to cross bridge
Michigan lawmakers trying to pass legislation that would allow farmers to drive their equipment across the Mackinac Bridge are butting heads with the administration in charge of its operation. SB 1014 and SB 1078 would authorize the Mackinac Bridge Authority to allow farming equipment of all kinds to be driven...
interlochenpublicradio.org
State steps in with Gaylord tornado aid, after FEMA denial
The White House denied that request earlier this month. Now, local governments near Gaylord are getting additional relief from the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved more than $500,000 in state funding for Otsego County and surrounding communities that were devastated by a tornado in May. The funds are for local...
Rockin’ the RV life: Exploring the beauty of Michigan (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Recently we did a live show at Music Box Supper Club on the West Bank of the Flats in Cleveland. It was fun telling stories about what life is like living and traveling in our RV to a sold-out audience. One thing we made a point...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Changes are coming to signs for people with disabilities in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. – Changes are coming to signs posted in parking lots, near doorways and on restroom doors that indicate accessibility for people with disabilities in Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 4075 and 4076 into law on Monday, which will change the look of accessibility signs...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Report suggests child poverty decrease is due to a number of COVID-era policies
Newly released data from the Michigan League for Public Policy suggest some COVID-era policies over the last two years decreased child poverty. The annual report, Kids Count in Michigan, comes shortly after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the state budget, leaving a $7 billion surplus. Both Whitmer and the Legislature say this should go towards tax relief but are negotiating plans on how to do so.
UpNorthLive.com
New Traverse City apartment complex aims to provide affordable place to live
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- These are the first looks at a new housing complex in Traverse City, designed to create housing for low income families, seniors and others with an affordable place to live. A tour held Tuesday morning showcased the $14.3 million Ruth Park housing complex at...
First Shipping Vessel Built on Great Lakes in 35 Years is Launched on Lake Michigan
Sailing the Great Lakes, you'll see a number of bulk carrier vessels. In fact, I follow one account on TikTok chronicling life shipping on the Great Lakes. But the majority of those ships you see were built no later than the 1980s. That changed this week with the launch of...
wnmufm.org
Phase 1 of new Soo Locks project nears end
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI (MPRN)— Construction of the new lock at Sault Ste. Marie is nearing the end of Phase One of a project that has taken nearly two years to complete. The mission of this phase was to break up bedrock and other thick materials at the bottom of the channel so vessels can pass through smoothly.
michiganradio.org
Improvements coming for Michigan's power grid
Michigan is one of nine states slated for upgraded and new power transmission lines. On July 25, The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) approved a combined total of $10.3 billion dollars in plans. MISO operates what many know as "the grid." They manage and monitor the flow of electricity throughout...
How Michigan’s accessibility signs are changing
LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A sign every driver is familiar with will soon be changing in parking lots across the state. On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Public Acts 182 and 183 of 2022, which overhaul the look of accessibility signs originally adopted by the state in 1969.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Fastest Growing Towns in 2022
Michigan is already the 10th most populated state in the U.S., and now, certain cities in the Mitten are growing. The latest Census data shows that 10 Michigan cities are growing at a faster rate than any others, so if you’re looking to start a small business or find a job, these places might be a good bet.
My North.com
30+ Events to Check Out this August 2022 in Northern Michigan
The final ode to summer! August welcomes everything from festivals and craft shows to concerts in the park. Don’t miss the last full month of summer fun in Northern Michigan by checking out these 30+ exciting events. Yoga Workshops | Traverse City | August 2-30 Get ready to relax!...
Massive military exercise returning to Northern Michigan in August
GRAYLING, MI - A massive military exercise is slated to take place in Northern Michigan in August. The country’s largest National Guard Bureau-sponsored military exercise, “Northern Strike 22-2,” is scheduled to be held on Aug. 6 - 20 this year across Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC). The NADWC is centered around the Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center.
Fox17
Governor Whitmer approves new parking sign for those with disabilities
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a pair of bills approving new parking signs for those with disabilities. The Disability Network/Michigan (DN/M) says the new signs offer better representation for people who rely on wheelchairs. We’re also told the word “handicapped” will be eliminated from signs....
'They're for everyone': Food outlets in West Michigan gaining major popularity during inflation
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Inflation is still on the rise and the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates another 3/4 of a percentage point to try and bring it under control. But the average American family is paying an extra $500 a month due to inflation. That's why places like...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Grand Traverse County residents call for commissioner’s resignation
Some Grand Traverse County residents are asking Rob Hentschel, the chair of the Board of Commissioners, to resign. An online petition began circulating two weeks ago and has more than 450 signatures from county residents. The petition included links to documents recently made public, detailing allegations of abuse from two...
