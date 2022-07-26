ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mekhi Becton, Carl Lawson, C.J. Uzomah all activated from Jets' PUP list

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The New York Jets will have a trio of big-name players back in the fold for the start of their 2022 training camp on Wednesday.

The team announced on Tuesday that offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, defensive end Carl Lawson, and tight end CJ Uzomah were all activated from the team’s PUP list (physically unable to perform).

Becton has been a lightning rod for attention over the past year because of his knee injury. An issue that wasn’t supposed to end his 2021 season and eventually did. Then reports of weight concerns surfaced.

Due to all that, Becton being 100 percent ready for the start of camp is certainly the most-welcomed news of the bunch.

Earlier this offseason the Jets did say Lawson might be brought along slowly during training camp.

That still might be the plan for New York because the team wants him ready for Week 1 above all else–but coming of the PUP list is still a good update.

Lawson signed with the Jets a year ago but has yet to make his debut in New York due to an Achilles injury he suffered last offseason.

Uzomah was just signed by the Jets this offseason. He also had a previous knee injury he was dealing with.

Offensive lineman George Fant is the lone player remaining on the PUP list.

