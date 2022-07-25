ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Pamplin Media to livestream Oregon gubernatorial debate

By Pamplin Media Group
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhfKF_0gttDhvD00 Candidates Christine Drazan, Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek will field questions at an ONPA event Friday, July 29.

The three leading hopefuls in the race to become Oregon's next governor will appear live at a forum Friday, July 29, moderated by Pamplin Media Group President Mark Garber.

Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson are all scheduled to debate starting at 2 p.m. Friday in Welches.

The forum is hosted by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association . Questions will come from editors of newspapers across Oregon, including those of Pamplin Media Group, the state's largest community newspaper company.

The debate will be livestreamed on Pamplin Media Group's website, beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Welches, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Election State#Onpa#Republican#Democratic#Pamplin Media Group
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
183
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy