Did a Ghost Tell Ghost Hunters to “Die” and Leave Duluth’s Greenwood Cemetery?

Duluth, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a wild three-vehicle crash near Duluth late Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the deadly crash occurred around 11 AM on a two-lane Highway just east of Duluth. The crash report indicates the driver of an SUV was stopped behind another vehicle in the westbound lane waiting to turn left off the highway when the driver of another westbound SUV could not stop in time to avoid the two other vehicles and swerved into oncoming traffic.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO