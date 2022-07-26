These Are The 12 Best North Carolina Small Towns

Related
Entire North Carolina Police Department Resigns After Black Town Manager Hired
Was the new boss really that bad? An entire North Carolina police department handed in their resignations, citing a “hostile environment” after a new town manager was hired. It just so happens that the new town manager is a Black woman. The town has two weeks to lock in another police force. Kenly Police Chief […]
Once-popular restaurant chain closes last remaining location in North Carolina
A once-popular restaurant chain that had locations in multiple states throughout the US has closed its last remaining location in North Carolina. Ham's American Bar & Grille, a restaurant chain with locations across the southeastern United States, has closed its last North Carolina location.
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Shook Eastern Tennessee, While Swarm in South Carolina Remains Quiet
A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.
This North Carolina Beach Was Just Named One of the Most Relaxing Places in the United States
Long stretches of glistening sand, sparkling blue water, and plenty of scenic beauty: we know what makes a good beach. On the other hand, we also know what makes a bad beach. Large crowds, excessive noise, and long lines can turn what is supposed to be a relaxing and enjoyable time into a miserable day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whole North Carolina Police Department Quits Due to ‘Progressively Responsible’ Town Manager
In protest of a newly-appointed “progressively responsible” town manager in North Carolina, an entire police force has turned in their two weeks notice because of their alleged “hostile work environment.”. The New York Post reports Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson, a key clerk, and five of his...
The Daily South
Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia
Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Georgia.
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in Georgia. Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple counties of Georgia.
Step Inside A North Carolina Beach House On Sale For A Bargain Price
If you love living close to the water, this 1,152-square-foot cottage may be for you. It offers four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and lots of ocean views!
RELATED PEOPLE
Five places in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to the great state of North Carolina, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home
July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's security camera captured video of the moment a bear strolled onto her front porch and rang the doorbell in the middle of the night. Wendy Watson said the doorbell camera at her Greenville County home started recording about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, triggered by the motion of a bear that wandered up to her front door.
Woman uses 'teacher voice' to chase bear away from North Carolina deck
July 19 (UPI) -- A woman who found a bear climbing on the back deck of her North Carolina vacation home used her "teacher voice" to chase the animal away. Debbie Tomlinson, who used to be a teacher in Greenville County, S.C., said she was at her Sapphire, N.C., condominium when her husband alerted her to a bear climbing on the back deck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
wallstreetwindow.com
The Real Reasons The Lidl Grocery Store Is Closing In Rocky Mount, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
Two Lidl grocery stores are now closing in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and in Danville, Virginia. The company has said that these are both “underperforming” locations, but there is nothing wrong with either area, nor is there anything wrong with the market for food and groceries in either place. In fact, a casino is being built in Danville, not even a mile away from the Lidl location, that will help bring more people to the area, so what is going on in these two places?
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?
Is "Freshwater Fish Company" one of the best seafood restaurants in Horry County?Freshwater Fish Company website. One thing is for sure, Horry County has no shortage of great seafood restaurants in the area.
AOL Corp
Swarms of invasive fly found in North Carolina can disrupt outdoor events, state says
A garish invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina for the first time and it could be big trouble for the state’s agriculture and tourism industries, experts say. The spotted lanternfly is known to “attack hops, fruit trees, and many ornamental plants,” and “mating swarms” can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in America
Take a look at the SC town that many consider to be the best small town in America.Cliffs Living website. For many years now, there has been an ongoing debate about the best small towns in America. According to "Town & Country" magazine, a few towns in the running are Damariscotta, Maine, Galena, Illinois, Pella, Iowa, Welch, West Virginia, and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.
Stand-in for Netflix's 'Outer Banks' series killed after getting hit by two cars in South Carolina
A 22-year-old stand-in on the Netflix show “Outer Banks” died in a double hit-and-run accident early Tuesday morning in South Carolina. Alexander “AJ” Jennings was a stand-in and double for one of the show’s lead characters John B, played by actor Chase Stokes, according to Kimmie Stewart Casting. He had moved from New York to Charleston to work on the show, which is filming its third season.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
When it comes to comfort food, nothing can beat a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side. And while it's true that you can prepare it at home, when it comes to comfort food, we could all agree that burgers that come from a restaurant or even from a fast-food chain, in some cases, just taste different.
Comments / 0