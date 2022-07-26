Gabriel Oksanen Named to Finland U-17 National Team

Related
Keira Walsh, Lena Oberdorf and the battle that could determine the Euro 2022 final
In the middle of the vast expanse of Wembley will be two players whose impact in reaching the Euro 2022 final may only be matched by their importance in determining its outcome. For England, the intelligence of Keira Walsh and the confidence of her passing in midfield has been illustrative of the cool and calculated plans of her manager Sarina Wiegman. On the other side, Lena Oberdorf has represented a fresh, bold Germany team, whose strength and assurance has grown throughout the tournament to set up this most intriguing of finals.There will, of course, be plenty of other parts...
BBC
Qatar World Cup 2022: National team's six-month training camp 'strange'
The World Cup in Qatar this year is already set to be a unique tournament. The first to take place in a Muslim country in the Middle East, the global event has been moved from the summer because of extreme heat to the cooler winter months of November and December, with matches being played in air-conditioned stadiums.
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz begins title defense in Croatia
No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain made quick work of Slovakia's Norbert Gombos, winning 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the Croatia Open Umag on Thursday in Umag, Croatia. The 19-year-old won his maiden ATP title at Umag last year. Earlier this week, he became the youngest player to earn a top-five ATP Tour ranking since countryman Rafael Nadal.
swimswam.com
Italy Wrangles Up Triple Gold On Night 4 Of EYOF
LCM (50m) Croatia was the first nation to grab gold on night four of the 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival, however, Italy was the big winner with a trio of top finishes. Lucijana Luksic took the women’s 200m free event by over one and a half seconds, collecting gold in a time of 2:01.95. That comfortably beat out runner-up Sylvia Statkevicius of Lithuania who snagged silver in 2:03.65 while Germany’s Julia Ackermann posted 2:03.69 for bronze.
Fox News
US women's national team now preparing for 2023 World Cup, 2024 Olympics fresh off CONCACAF title
The transformation of the U.S. women’s national team has been significant in the year since the Tokyo Games. The defending World Cup champions have a new look with young talent, and coach Vlatko Andonovski has tweaked the team’s traditional straightforward and speedy attack to take a more nuanced approach.
NBC Sports
Katie Ledecky swims 200m free time at nationals that would have won world title
Katie Ledecky didn’t swim the 200m freestyle at last month’s world championships, but her winning time at the U.S. Championships on Wednesday would have won the world title by nearly a half-second. Ledecky prevailed in 1 minute, 54.50 seconds at nationals in Irvine, California, distancing Erin Gemmell (who...
CBS Sports
Eritrea track team members disappear after World Athletics Championships
A coach and four athletes from the Eritrea men's track and field team have been reported missing after participating in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., according to a report by Fox12. The five were reported as missing on Sunday, the last day of the track and field meet.
NBC Sports
Top seed Kontaveit advances, Krejcikova loses at Prague Open
PRAGUE — Top-seeded Anett Kontaveit advanced the quarterfinals at the Prague Open after a 6-4, 6-3 victory over 17-year-old Lucie Havlickova. Kontaveit broke the Czech wild-card entry, who won the French Open junior title this year, at 3-3 in the second set and won the next two games. The...
FOX Sports
Sinner makes quarterfinals at Croatia Open, Rune loses again
UMAG, Croatia (AP) — Second-seeded Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarterfinals at the clay-court Croatia Open by defeating Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Italian, in his first match since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, broke his Spanish opponent four times and saved two break points before converting his sixth match point.
FOX Sports
Swiatek wins opener in Poland, stays undefeated on clay
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek eased past Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2 at the Poland Open on Wednesday in her first tournament since her third-round exit at Wimbledon that ended her 37-match winning streak. Swiatek’s homecoming victory extended her clay-court winning streak to 17 matches. The two-time French...
BBC
UCI Para-Cycling World Championships: Sarah Storey selected for GB
Paralympic and world champion Sarah Storey has been selected as one of Great Britain's 14 riders to compete at the UCI Para-Cycling World Championships in Canada next month. Storey will be aiming to add to her 11 world titles as she rides in both road race and time-trial events. Joining...
NBC Sports
Women’s Tour de France: Uttrup Ludwig wins emotional stage 3, Vos keeps yellow jersey (video)
To quote Danish cyclist Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Suez Futuroscope), Monday’s stage of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was “f—ing, s— day.”. That made Tuesday’s victory so much sweeter. The 26-year-old won the third stage — a hilly, 133-kilometer ride from Reims...
NBC Sports
2024 Paris Olympics dates, schedule information, athletes to watch
In 2024, Paris will become the second city to host the Olympics for a third time after London. The Games will mark the 100th anniversary of the last time that Paris hosted, back in 1924. The framework for the 2024 Games has already been set, from venues to the sports...
