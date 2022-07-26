Kings to retire Dustin Brown’s No. 23, dedicate statue outside arena

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watch: St. Louis Cardinals broadcasters hold moment of silence on air after George Springer grand slam
Instead, the Cardinals’ broadcasts were silent and let fans of the team relish in the Jays’ celebration. It’s reminiscent of that one episode from The Office where Dwight Schrute is tasked with throwing a birthday party for Kelly Kapoor. As a matter of fact, Schrute gets a...
JR Smith Says He Hated Coming To L.A. To Play Against Kobe Bryant Because If He Went Out To A Party The Night Before, Kobe Would Score 50 Points Against Him
Kobe Bryant was one of the most competitive players in the history of the NBA. He spent 20 years in the league and had the fire in him to surpass each and every opponent of his. What's great is the fact that he succeeded in doing so against most of his opponents.
3 Wild Players With Big Expectations for 2022-23 Season
The Minnesota Wild will have a lot of core players returning to their lineup in 2022-23 and with a new season, there are new expectations. Of course, the Wild’s leaders of Jared Spurgeon, Matt Dumba, and Marcus Foligno will be expected to carry their roles and be mentors to the new players. Kirill Kaprizov and his linemates Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello will also be expected to put up even more points than last season.
Patrick Beverley Sends Message to Jazz Execs on Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors
Don’t count on NBA journeyman Patrick Beverley to be content on staying in Salt Lake City if the Utah Jazz proceed to tank the 2022-23 season. Mark Berman of FOX 26 caught up with the newly acquired point guard and asked Beverley about playing for the Jazz. “We’ll see...
Dwight Howard Reportedly Interested In Joining The Brooklyn Nets
Robinson: "Dwight Howard’s name has been mentioned in blogs recently as a potential Brooklyn Nets off-season signee. I asked him if he had any interest in the Nets. His response to @BallySports was: “Yes I am.” “Would love that.” Howard’s an NBA Champ & an eight time All-Star."
WNBA Star Has Reportedly "Quit" Her Team
The Los Angeles Sparks appear to have lost a star player. Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reported Tuesday morning that center Liz Cambage "wants out" of Los Angeles and "quit" the team. On Monday night, The Ball Out's Mike Robinson said the four-time WNBA All-Star was preparing to...
Klay Thompson is reportedly dating former Laker player's girlfriend
After winning the 2022 NBA championship, Klay Thompson is ready to keep collecting victories, and it seems like things have started very strongly. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard was ready to hit the gym two days even before the NBA Finals started, as he continues to get better. Moreover,...
Angels All-Star OF Mike Trout diagnosed with rare back condition that could be factor rest of career
Trout’s injury was first diagnosed as back spasms when he exited the team's contest early on July 12. One week later, the Angels placed him on the 10-day injured list due to "left rib cage inflammation." On Saturday, it was reported that the 10-time All-Star wouldn't be activated off...
Insider: Lakers Should Offer Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook For Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
How so? Well, as relayed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the insider suggested if the Lakers really want to move Westbrook, they should throw in Anthony Davis. “Kyrie is the move. They should offer Davis with Westbrook,” the insider told Pincus “Try and get Kevin Durant. KD for AD and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want.”
Former Golden State Warriors Player Still A Free Agent
On July 27, Mychal Mulder still remains a free agent, and the 28-year-old averaged 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game last season. He began his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors in 2019-20, and he averaged 11.0 points per game in seven games. In 2021, he played 60...
Jazz Made a Big Mistake in Managing Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors
Once an NBA team insinuates an openness to trade a player, his market value decreases immediately. Let's not mistake player value for market value, though. For the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell is an NBA All-Star with an abundance of both player and market value. But when NBA trading partners bargain at the negation table, the interest is market value — better known as a devalued trade offer.
Popculture
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Divorcing Hockey Player Husband
Hilary Rhoda and Sean Avery are calling it quits. After seven years of marriage, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model filed for divorce in Los Angeles this week, citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple's split was first revealed in court documents obtained by TMZ Sports. According to those documents, Rhoda filed for...
Donovan Mitchell Has His Focus Elsewhere At The Moment
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz has been in a whole lot of headlines lately. That is because there are a lot of rumors about him and his future with the Jazz. Most people are assuming that his time in Salt Lake City may have come to an end and the rest of his NBA future could be elsewhere in the league.
Charles Barkley Uses James Harden Comparison To Say Michael Jordan Can't Be Compared To Current NBA Stars: "You Know How Many Free Throws Michael Jordan Would Shoot Today?"
One of the things that NBA fans and media members like doing more than anything else is comparing legends across eras. Just recently, analyst Nick Wright came into the firing line for putting Michael Jordan third on his list of the Top 50 players of the last 50 years. Conversations like this are routine for the NBA fandom, although most would agree that MJ is the greatest basketball player to have ever played in the league.
MacKinnon: Sutter's 'waste of 8 days' comment turned out to be right
No one knew facing the Avalanche in the postseason would be difficult more than Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter, who proclaimed back in March that a first-round matchup with Colorado would be "a waste of eight days." As Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon pointed out on Monday's episode of the...
Toews on rebuild: 'Doesn’t sound appealing to me at all'
For the first time in his career, Jonathan Toews does not know what the future looks like. But, he knows one thing for sure -- he is not interested in the Chicago Blackhawks' rebuild. In an interview with The Athletic, Toews said this about the rebuild, "At the end of...
6 Remaining Free Agents the Red Wings Should Sign
The Detroit Red Wings have been one of the most active teams in free agency this year, signing eight new deals within the first two days of free agency alone. This has left the team with more depth than fans have seen in years, which should make for some stiff competition for roster spots come training camp. General manager Steve Yzerman has made a concerted effort to improve the roster across the board, so why stop now?
Russell Westbrook Totally Ignores Reporter Asking If He's Tired Of Trade Rumors: "Why Not LeBron? Why Not Anthony Davis?"
Russell Westbrook remains one of the most recurrent topics in the NBA right now. The veteran point guard didn't have the best season with the Los Angeles Lakers last year and now is trying to prove that he can be valuable to the franchise, even though the fanbase and certain people within the organization want him out of it.
NHL Rumors: John Klingberg, and Jonathan Toews
Klingberg switches agents as the deal he’s been hoping for hasn’t come. Frank Seravalli: Unrestricted free agent defenseman John Klingberg is now represented by Newport Sports Management after he let agent Peter Wallen go. Saad Yousuf: Klingberg has to be disappointed that he still doesn’t have a contract...
Larry Bird Opened Up On His Beef With Jermaine O’Neal At Pacers: “You Hate To Trade Your Best Player."
Larry Bird is most commonly associated with the Boston Celtics, and he is arguably the most celebrated player in Boston's history. Bird won multiple championships and MVPs during his stint with the team and is widely considered a Top 10 player to have played in the league. But Larry Legend was originally from Indiana, and he spent a lot of time as the President of Basketball Operations for the Indiana Pacers.
