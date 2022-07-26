Kings to retire Dustin Brown’s No. 23, dedicate statue outside arena

One of the things that NBA fans and media members like doing more than anything else is comparing legends across eras. Just recently, analyst Nick Wright came into the firing line for putting Michael Jordan third on his list of the Top 50 players of the last 50 years. Conversations like this are routine for the NBA fandom, although most would agree that MJ is the greatest basketball player to have ever played in the league.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO