Former Blazers Named in Nick Wright’s Top 50 List

Sharpshooting guard Seth Curry opened up about how he’d rather compete with his brother than team up with him, making his own path in basketball. “I’ve thought about it as people bring it up, but to me personally, I enjoy kind of being away from him, trying to create my own path and do my own thing,” Seth told Golden State Warriors writer Monte Poole on the newest episode of Dubs Talk.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO