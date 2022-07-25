Too hot? Here are places to cool down in

With temperatures hovering around triple digits throughout most of the week, cooling centers offer help

With temperatures rising to and above triple digits this week, it's important that those who need a cool place to go - have it.

There are multiple cooling center in and around the Molalla and Canby areas that offer a cool place to get out of the heat.

CANBY

Canby Adult Center

503-266-2970

1250 S. Ivy St.,

Monday—Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Open to the public during regular hours.

Canby Denny's Restaurant

503-263-3182

1369 SE 1st Ave.

Open 24/7

Available for those needing to cool off for an hour. No obligation to buy.

Canby Public Library

503-266-3394

220 NE 2nd Ave.

Monday—Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday—Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open to the public during regular hours.

MOLALLA

Molalla Hope (Overnight)

209 Kennel Ave.

Daytime hours: Noon - 8 p.m.

Overnight hours: 8 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Accepting small pets that must stay in a kennel while indoors and certified service dogs.

Molalla Adult Community Center

503-829-4214

122 Grange Ave.

Monday—Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open as a cooling center for seniors 50+ and persons with permanent disabilities during regular hours.

Molalla Public Library

503-829-2593

201 E 5th St.

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday & Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Open to the public during regular hours.

