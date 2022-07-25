Too hot? Here are places to cool down in
With temperatures rising to and above triple digits this week, it's important that those who need a cool place to go - have it.
There are multiple cooling center in and around the Molalla and Canby areas that offer a cool place to get out of the heat.
CANBY
Canby Adult Center
503-266-2970
1250 S. Ivy St.,
Monday—Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Open to the public during regular hours.
Canby Denny's Restaurant
503-263-3182
1369 SE 1st Ave.
Open 24/7
Available for those needing to cool off for an hour. No obligation to buy.
Canby Public Library
503-266-3394
220 NE 2nd Ave.
Monday—Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday—Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Open to the public during regular hours.
MOLALLA
Molalla Hope (Overnight)
209 Kennel Ave.
Daytime hours: Noon - 8 p.m.
Overnight hours: 8 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Accepting small pets that must stay in a kennel while indoors and certified service dogs.
Molalla Adult Community Center
503-829-4214
122 Grange Ave.
Monday—Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Open as a cooling center for seniors 50+ and persons with permanent disabilities during regular hours.
Molalla Public Library
503-829-2593
201 E 5th St.
Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday & Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Open to the public during regular hours.
